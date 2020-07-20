All apartments in Brea
403 Sevilla Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:21 PM

403 Sevilla Drive

403 Sevilla Dr · No Longer Available
Location

403 Sevilla Dr, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
LUXURY AND sophistication at its finest! Welcome to the elegant and contemporary Mediterranean-Style community in Castile at La Floresta. This posh MODEL two-bedroom suite offers the unique convenience and luxury of your own PRIVATE ELEVATOR for your added accessibility into a bright, spacious, open floor plan. TWO-bedroom suites-lots of light and on opposing ends of the home. One-bedroom suite offers two custom, upgraded walk in closets. Powder room. Upgrades also include Caesarstone kitchen countertops, tile and laminate flooring throughout, and upgraded bathroom countertops. This home offers a lovely balcony for summer BBQs and entertaining. Ceiling fans in the living area, both master suites, and balcony reducing cooling costs in the summer. Tankless water heater. Home is wired for and is equipped for a home security system. There is canned lighting throughout and soaring 9-foot ceilings. Your private elevator access to the two-car garage has a PRIVATE DRIVEWAY giving you a total of four parking spaces! Lots of storage cabinets in garage. Washer, dryer and SS refrigerator may be included (as requested). Community amenities access to a beautiful clubhouse equipped with heated pool, picnic areas, and banquet facilities. The walkable Village at La Flor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Sevilla Drive have any available units?
403 Sevilla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 403 Sevilla Drive have?
Some of 403 Sevilla Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Sevilla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
403 Sevilla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Sevilla Drive pet-friendly?
No, 403 Sevilla Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 403 Sevilla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 403 Sevilla Drive offers parking.
Does 403 Sevilla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 Sevilla Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Sevilla Drive have a pool?
Yes, 403 Sevilla Drive has a pool.
Does 403 Sevilla Drive have accessible units?
No, 403 Sevilla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Sevilla Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Sevilla Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Sevilla Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Sevilla Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
