403 Sevilla Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

LUXURY AND sophistication at its finest! Welcome to the elegant and contemporary Mediterranean-Style community in Castile at La Floresta. This posh MODEL two-bedroom suite offers the unique convenience and luxury of your own PRIVATE ELEVATOR for your added accessibility into a bright, spacious, open floor plan. TWO-bedroom suites-lots of light and on opposing ends of the home. One-bedroom suite offers two custom, upgraded walk in closets. Powder room. Upgrades also include Caesarstone kitchen countertops, tile and laminate flooring throughout, and upgraded bathroom countertops. This home offers a lovely balcony for summer BBQs and entertaining. Ceiling fans in the living area, both master suites, and balcony reducing cooling costs in the summer. Tankless water heater. Home is wired for and is equipped for a home security system. There is canned lighting throughout and soaring 9-foot ceilings. Your private elevator access to the two-car garage has a PRIVATE DRIVEWAY giving you a total of four parking spaces! Lots of storage cabinets in garage. Washer, dryer and SS refrigerator may be included (as requested). Community amenities access to a beautiful clubhouse equipped with heated pool, picnic areas, and banquet facilities. The walkable Village at La Flor