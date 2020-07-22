All apartments in Brea
3661 Hawks Drive
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:55 AM

3661 Hawks Drive

3661 Hawks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3661 Hawks Drive, Brea, CA 92823
Olinda Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded home in Brea Olinda Ranch, Quite and private neighborhood, 3 bed rooms, 2,5 bath room and spacious Loft in upstairs, Laminated wood flooring thru-out in downstairs, Carpet thru-out upstairs, Granite countertops and island countertop in open kitchen, Double sinks in Master bath, Walk-in closet with organizer in Master bed room, Lots of upgraded, 2 car attached garage with lots of storage space, Professionally designed hardscaping in front and back, Charmimg pocket park adjacent to back yard, ***Award Winning Brea Schools***Easy access Frwy 57, Brea Mall and Restaurants, Closed by Walking Trails, Park and Basket ball court, Plenty street parking spaces for guest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 Hawks Drive have any available units?
3661 Hawks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 3661 Hawks Drive have?
Some of 3661 Hawks Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 Hawks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3661 Hawks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 Hawks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3661 Hawks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 3661 Hawks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3661 Hawks Drive offers parking.
Does 3661 Hawks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3661 Hawks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 Hawks Drive have a pool?
No, 3661 Hawks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3661 Hawks Drive have accessible units?
No, 3661 Hawks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 Hawks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3661 Hawks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3661 Hawks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3661 Hawks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
