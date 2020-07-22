3661 Hawks Drive

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded home in Brea Olinda Ranch, Quite and private neighborhood, 3 bed rooms, 2,5 bath room and spacious Loft in upstairs, Laminated wood flooring thru-out in downstairs, Carpet thru-out upstairs, Granite countertops and island countertop in open kitchen, Double sinks in Master bath, Walk-in closet with organizer in Master bed room, Lots of upgraded, 2 car attached garage with lots of storage space, Professionally designed hardscaping in front and back, Charmimg pocket park adjacent to back yard, ***Award Winning Brea Schools***Easy access Frwy 57, Brea Mall and Restaurants, Closed by Walking Trails, Park and Basket ball court, Plenty street parking spaces for guest