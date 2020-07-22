3661 Hawks Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Beautifully upgraded home in Brea Olinda Ranch, Quite and private neighborhood, 3 bed rooms, 2,5 bath room and spacious Loft in upstairs, Laminated wood flooring thru-out in downstairs, Carpet thru-out upstairs, Granite countertops and island countertop in open kitchen, Double sinks in Master bath, Walk-in closet with organizer in Master bed room, Lots of upgraded, 2 car attached garage with lots of storage space, Professionally designed hardscaping in front and back, Charmimg pocket park adjacent to back yard, ***Award Winning Brea Schools***Easy access Frwy 57, Brea Mall and Restaurants, Closed by Walking Trails, Park and Basket ball court, Plenty street parking spaces for guest