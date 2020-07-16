357 Lucia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Portarosa Gated community conveniently located right next to Birch Hills Golf Course and the Brea Union Plaza (Home Depot, Walmart, restaurants.... Albertsons, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods & Mother's market nearby). 3 bed, 2.5 bath with its own mini courtyard and greenbelt. LED recess lights throughout. Master bed with walk-in-closet. 2 additional bedroom and separate laundry room upstair. Excellent Brea school district. Community feature swimming pool, spa, toddler park, and walking distance to Birch Hills Golf Course and Brea Trail. Minutes to Freeway 57 & 91, Brea mall, downtown Brea and many shops on Imperial Hwy.