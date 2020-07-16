All apartments in Brea
357 Lucia Lane
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:54 AM

357 Lucia Lane

357 Lucia Ln · No Longer Available
Location

357 Lucia Ln, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Portarosa Gated community conveniently located right next to Birch Hills Golf Course and the Brea Union Plaza (Home Depot, Walmart, restaurants.... Albertsons, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods & Mother's market nearby). 3 bed, 2.5 bath with its own mini courtyard and greenbelt. LED recess lights throughout. Master bed with walk-in-closet. 2 additional bedroom and separate laundry room upstair. Excellent Brea school district. Community feature swimming pool, spa, toddler park, and walking distance to Birch Hills Golf Course and Brea Trail. Minutes to Freeway 57 & 91, Brea mall, downtown Brea and many shops on Imperial Hwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Lucia Lane have any available units?
357 Lucia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 357 Lucia Lane have?
Some of 357 Lucia Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Lucia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
357 Lucia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Lucia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 357 Lucia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 357 Lucia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 357 Lucia Lane offers parking.
Does 357 Lucia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Lucia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Lucia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 357 Lucia Lane has a pool.
Does 357 Lucia Lane have accessible units?
No, 357 Lucia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Lucia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 357 Lucia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Lucia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Lucia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
