Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

3451 Villa Drive

3451 Villa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3451 Villa Dr, Brea, CA 92823
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
Comfortable, spacious, peaceful, convenient…. It’s the home you’ve been searching for. 2015 built home located in preferred planned community where you will find the relief from busy everyday life. Featuring 2-story high entry & hallway, open floor plan, spacious great room, airy & bright gourmet kitchen with Granite slab countertops & backsplash, center island & breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, upgraded carpet & tile flooring, this home will cater the needs of everyday living. This planned community also offers additional variety of amenities such as recreation center including meeting room & lounge, pool & spa, small water park for younger children, walking trail etc. There is an outdoor BBQ & picnic area and tot lot just around the corner. A major grocery market, eateries, shops, yoga studio, and more are conveniently 5-10 min walking distance from this home. This home will accommodate the needs of your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 Villa Drive have any available units?
3451 Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 3451 Villa Drive have?
Some of 3451 Villa Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3451 Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 Villa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3451 Villa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 3451 Villa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3451 Villa Drive offers parking.
Does 3451 Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 Villa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3451 Villa Drive has a pool.
Does 3451 Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3451 Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3451 Villa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3451 Villa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3451 Villa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

