3451 Villa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga

Comfortable, spacious, peaceful, convenient…. It’s the home you’ve been searching for. 2015 built home located in preferred planned community where you will find the relief from busy everyday life. Featuring 2-story high entry & hallway, open floor plan, spacious great room, airy & bright gourmet kitchen with Granite slab countertops & backsplash, center island & breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, upgraded carpet & tile flooring, this home will cater the needs of everyday living. This planned community also offers additional variety of amenities such as recreation center including meeting room & lounge, pool & spa, small water park for younger children, walking trail etc. There is an outdoor BBQ & picnic area and tot lot just around the corner. A major grocery market, eateries, shops, yoga studio, and more are conveniently 5-10 min walking distance from this home. This home will accommodate the needs of your family.