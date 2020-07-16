All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 3426 Villa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
3426 Villa Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

3426 Villa Drive

3426 Villa Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3426 Villa Dr, Brea, CA 92823
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Beautiful former model home located in La Floresta Community in Brea. This stylish single-family residence is one of the larger model with 4 bedrooms and 3 bath. Open floor plan with spacious living and dining room. Large gourmet kitchen with quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances. This model home with many upgrades throughout including epoxy garage floor and water softener. Main floor bedroom and one bath provide convenience for guests. Master bedroom and additional two bedrooms and one bath on the second floor. Master bathroom with dual sink and a large walk-in closet. Double sliding door in dining area leads to covered patio with furnish set, great for home entertaining. Community amenities includes pool, BBQ area, clubhouse, trails and tot area. The community is adjacent to Village at La Floresta, which is within walking distance to Whole Food market, yoga studio, restaurants and cafe. Great Brea Olinda schools and easy access to freeway, nearby there are many shopping centers, shops, and markets. Owner prefers to lease with furniture, but can do lease without as well. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included, the property is partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 Villa Drive have any available units?
3426 Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 3426 Villa Drive have?
Some of 3426 Villa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3426 Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 Villa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3426 Villa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 3426 Villa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3426 Villa Drive offers parking.
Does 3426 Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3426 Villa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 Villa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3426 Villa Drive has a pool.
Does 3426 Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3426 Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3426 Villa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3426 Villa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3426 Villa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles