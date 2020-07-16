3426 Villa Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga

Beautiful former model home located in La Floresta Community in Brea. This stylish single-family residence is one of the larger model with 4 bedrooms and 3 bath. Open floor plan with spacious living and dining room. Large gourmet kitchen with quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances. This model home with many upgrades throughout including epoxy garage floor and water softener. Main floor bedroom and one bath provide convenience for guests. Master bedroom and additional two bedrooms and one bath on the second floor. Master bathroom with dual sink and a large walk-in closet. Double sliding door in dining area leads to covered patio with furnish set, great for home entertaining. Community amenities includes pool, BBQ area, clubhouse, trails and tot area. The community is adjacent to Village at La Floresta, which is within walking distance to Whole Food market, yoga studio, restaurants and cafe. Great Brea Olinda schools and easy access to freeway, nearby there are many shopping centers, shops, and markets. Owner prefers to lease with furniture, but can do lease without as well. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included, the property is partially furnished.