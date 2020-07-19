All apartments in Brea
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3335 Calle Del Sol

3335 Calle Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

3335 Calle Del Sol, Brea, CA 92823
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY!!!
This 55+ community is perfect for relaxing during retirement. The kitchen features upgraded granite counters, large kitchen island, the latest in stainless steel appliances, and dark rich cabinetry. The ground is covered in tile and carpet. The home features an open floor plan and a downstairs master bedroom for your convenience. The home is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and much more! The association has numerous amenities,
including parks and pools for your enjoyment! Come see this home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 Calle Del Sol have any available units?
3335 Calle Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 3335 Calle Del Sol have?
Some of 3335 Calle Del Sol's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 Calle Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Calle Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Calle Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 3335 Calle Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 3335 Calle Del Sol offer parking?
No, 3335 Calle Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 3335 Calle Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 Calle Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Calle Del Sol have a pool?
Yes, 3335 Calle Del Sol has a pool.
Does 3335 Calle Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 3335 Calle Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Calle Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 Calle Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3335 Calle Del Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 3335 Calle Del Sol does not have units with air conditioning.
