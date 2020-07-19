3335 Calle Del Sol

Amenities

METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY!!!

This 55+ community is perfect for relaxing during retirement. The kitchen features upgraded granite counters, large kitchen island, the latest in stainless steel appliances, and dark rich cabinetry. The ground is covered in tile and carpet. The home features an open floor plan and a downstairs master bedroom for your convenience. The home is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and much more! The association has numerous amenities,

including parks and pools for your enjoyment! Come see this home today!!!