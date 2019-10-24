All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 3144 E Piru Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
3144 E Piru Ln
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

3144 E Piru Ln

3144 Piru Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3144 Piru Lane, Brea, CA 92821
Tonner Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Stunning Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Brea.

3144 E Piru Ln is close to Olinda Elementary School, Brea Country Hills Elementary School, and Brea Canyon High School. The closest grocery stores are Whole Foods, Ventura Foods and Trader Joe's. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Reborn Coffee Roaster Brea, and Reborn Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Alza Osteria, La Puerta Authentic Mexican Food and De Oro La Puerta. 3144 E Piru Ln is near Wildcatters Park, Brea Sports Park and Olinda Ranch Neighborhood Park., with quick access to highways 99, 50 and I 80.

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2 and a half bath Single Family House
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- Double Pane Windows
- Fireplace
- Washer and Dryer
- Ceiling fan
- Patio
- Garage
- Balcony

Community Features:
- Community pool
- Park.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities under the residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3144-E-Piru-Ln-Brea-CA-92821-3

You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5593402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 E Piru Ln have any available units?
3144 E Piru Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 3144 E Piru Ln have?
Some of 3144 E Piru Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 E Piru Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3144 E Piru Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 E Piru Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3144 E Piru Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3144 E Piru Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3144 E Piru Ln offers parking.
Does 3144 E Piru Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3144 E Piru Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 E Piru Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3144 E Piru Ln has a pool.
Does 3144 E Piru Ln have accessible units?
No, 3144 E Piru Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 E Piru Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3144 E Piru Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3144 E Piru Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3144 E Piru Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconyBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA
Fontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles