Stunning Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Brea.



3144 E Piru Ln is close to Olinda Elementary School, Brea Country Hills Elementary School, and Brea Canyon High School. The closest grocery stores are Whole Foods, Ventura Foods and Trader Joe's. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Reborn Coffee Roaster Brea, and Reborn Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Alza Osteria, La Puerta Authentic Mexican Food and De Oro La Puerta. 3144 E Piru Ln is near Wildcatters Park, Brea Sports Park and Olinda Ranch Neighborhood Park., with quick access to highways 99, 50 and I 80.



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/2 and a half bath Single Family House

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Gas heating system

- Double Pane Windows

- Fireplace

- Washer and Dryer

- Ceiling fan

- Patio

- Garage

- Balcony



Community Features:

- Community pool

- Park.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- All utilities under the residents name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



