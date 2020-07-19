All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 311 Lucia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
311 Lucia Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

311 Lucia Lane

311 Lucia Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

311 Lucia Ln, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
For Lease-Newly built end unit-townhome located in the gated community of The Portarosa in Brea. This modern, corner lot townhome has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, over 1900 square feet with 2-car garage. Front patios, open and airy floor plan, cook's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island workstation and white cabinets, Bedroom and bath on first level! Second level- Master suite provides a spacious walk-in closet and private bathroom. Also, upstairs, the two secondary bedrooms, and a spacious laundry room with cabinets. Linen closet. Tankless water heater. Community Recreation center with clubhouse, pool and spa. A minute to shopping, restaurants, Brea Mall, Brea Community Center, jogging, walking and bike trails, and Birch Hills Golf Club. Brea-Olinda SD. HOA included-all complex amenities included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Lucia Lane have any available units?
311 Lucia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 311 Lucia Lane have?
Some of 311 Lucia Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Lucia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
311 Lucia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Lucia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 311 Lucia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 311 Lucia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 311 Lucia Lane offers parking.
Does 311 Lucia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Lucia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Lucia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 311 Lucia Lane has a pool.
Does 311 Lucia Lane have accessible units?
No, 311 Lucia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Lucia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Lucia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Lucia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Lucia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles