311 Lucia Lane

For Lease-Newly built end unit-townhome located in the gated community of The Portarosa in Brea. This modern, corner lot townhome has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, over 1900 square feet with 2-car garage. Front patios, open and airy floor plan, cook's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island workstation and white cabinets, Bedroom and bath on first level! Second level- Master suite provides a spacious walk-in closet and private bathroom. Also, upstairs, the two secondary bedrooms, and a spacious laundry room with cabinets. Linen closet. Tankless water heater. Community Recreation center with clubhouse, pool and spa. A minute to shopping, restaurants, Brea Mall, Brea Community Center, jogging, walking and bike trails, and Birch Hills Golf Club. Brea-Olinda SD. HOA included-all complex amenities included with rent.