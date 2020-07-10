270 Creekwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

This turnkey 1577 sq. ft., 3BR, 1.75BA Park Paseo model is in the perfect location to call HOME. The in-demand, single story layout includes formal living room, family room, and perfect sized kitchen with numerous windows throughout and an open atrium in the center providing ample natural lighting for entertaining family and guests. Upgraded master bath and fresh paint and carpet throughout. Enjoy relaxing and entertaining in the low maintenance backyard just off the family room. The Park Paseo community has 230 homes, two pools/spas, tennis courts, tot-lot playgrounds, wide-open greenbelts, and additional open space for the whole family to enjoy. Located within the highly rated Brea-Olinda Unified School District.NOTICE: In order to prevent the spread of illness, social distancing practices require PRIVATE SHOWINGS ONLY & Call today to make an appointment!