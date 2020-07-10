All apartments in Brea
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:27 AM

270 Creekwood Court

270 Creekwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

270 Creekwood Court, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
This turnkey 1577 sq. ft., 3BR, 1.75BA Park Paseo model is in the perfect location to call HOME. The in-demand, single story layout includes formal living room, family room, and perfect sized kitchen with numerous windows throughout and an open atrium in the center providing ample natural lighting for entertaining family and guests. Upgraded master bath and fresh paint and carpet throughout. Enjoy relaxing and entertaining in the low maintenance backyard just off the family room. The Park Paseo community has 230 homes, two pools/spas, tennis courts, tot-lot playgrounds, wide-open greenbelts, and additional open space for the whole family to enjoy. Located within the highly rated Brea-Olinda Unified School District.NOTICE: In order to prevent the spread of illness, social distancing practices require PRIVATE SHOWINGS ONLY & Call today to make an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Creekwood Court have any available units?
270 Creekwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 270 Creekwood Court have?
Some of 270 Creekwood Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Creekwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
270 Creekwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Creekwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 270 Creekwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 270 Creekwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 270 Creekwood Court offers parking.
Does 270 Creekwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Creekwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Creekwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 270 Creekwood Court has a pool.
Does 270 Creekwood Court have accessible units?
No, 270 Creekwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Creekwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 Creekwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Creekwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 Creekwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

