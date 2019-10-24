2521 Almeria Lane

Amenities

The newer Portarosa Gated community, largest model. It is End unit and facing green area. The versatile floor plan feature 1867 sqft of living space, 4 bedrooms with one bedroom downstairs and 2 car garage. Dual-glazed low-E glass to save energy consumption. Plantation wood shutters. LED lighting throughout. Great room-centered design connect effortlessly with contemporary kitchen and inviting dining spaces. Kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, unique single sink with Moen chrome fixtures. European-style white thermofoil raised panel cabinetry with satin nickel hardware. Quartz countertop. Designer backsplash at kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom has separate tub & shower. Interior laundry room with built-in cabinetry. Tankless water heater.

Portarosa is located just minutes from scenic hiking and biking trails, picturesque parks and popular shopping and dining venues

Photos took 2 years ago for reference only.