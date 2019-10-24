All apartments in Brea
2521 Almeria Lane

2521 Almeria Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Almeria Ln, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
The newer Portarosa Gated community, largest model. It is End unit and facing green area. The versatile floor plan feature 1867 sqft of living space, 4 bedrooms with one bedroom downstairs and 2 car garage. Dual-glazed low-E glass to save energy consumption. Plantation wood shutters. LED lighting throughout. Great room-centered design connect effortlessly with contemporary kitchen and inviting dining spaces. Kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, unique single sink with Moen chrome fixtures. European-style white thermofoil raised panel cabinetry with satin nickel hardware. Quartz countertop. Designer backsplash at kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom has separate tub & shower. Interior laundry room with built-in cabinetry. Tankless water heater.
Portarosa is located just minutes from scenic hiking and biking trails, picturesque parks and popular shopping and dining venues
Photos took 2 years ago for reference only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Almeria Lane have any available units?
2521 Almeria Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 2521 Almeria Lane have?
Some of 2521 Almeria Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Almeria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Almeria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Almeria Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Almeria Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 2521 Almeria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Almeria Lane offers parking.
Does 2521 Almeria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Almeria Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Almeria Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2521 Almeria Lane has a pool.
Does 2521 Almeria Lane have accessible units?
No, 2521 Almeria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Almeria Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Almeria Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 Almeria Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 Almeria Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
