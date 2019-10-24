All apartments in Brea
2462 Sanabria Lane

Brea
Brea-Olinda
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2462 Sanabria Ln, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Golf course views! Supreme location-private walk way. This modern, townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, shy of 1700 square feet with 2-car garage. Front patio, open and airy floor plan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island workstation and White thermafoil cabinetry with Satin Nickel knobs. LED recessed lights throughout; reinforced ceiling outlets for future fixtures in bedrooms, great room and dining area; 2" flex tube conduit for future plasma pre-wire in the great room and master bedroom. Master suite with balcony & huge walk in closet. Laundry room with cabinets. Tankless water heater. Clubhouse, pool and spa. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, Brea Mall, Brea Community Center, jogging, walking and bike trails, and Birch Hills Golf Club. Brea-Olinda SD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 Sanabria Lane have any available units?
2462 Sanabria Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 2462 Sanabria Lane have?
Some of 2462 Sanabria Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 Sanabria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2462 Sanabria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 Sanabria Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2462 Sanabria Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 2462 Sanabria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2462 Sanabria Lane offers parking.
Does 2462 Sanabria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2462 Sanabria Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 Sanabria Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2462 Sanabria Lane has a pool.
Does 2462 Sanabria Lane have accessible units?
No, 2462 Sanabria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 Sanabria Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2462 Sanabria Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2462 Sanabria Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2462 Sanabria Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

