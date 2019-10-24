2462 Sanabria Lane

Amenities

Golf course views! Supreme location-private walk way. This modern, townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, shy of 1700 square feet with 2-car garage. Front patio, open and airy floor plan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island workstation and White thermafoil cabinetry with Satin Nickel knobs. LED recessed lights throughout; reinforced ceiling outlets for future fixtures in bedrooms, great room and dining area; 2" flex tube conduit for future plasma pre-wire in the great room and master bedroom. Master suite with balcony & huge walk in closet. Laundry room with cabinets. Tankless water heater. Clubhouse, pool and spa. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, Brea Mall, Brea Community Center, jogging, walking and bike trails, and Birch Hills Golf Club. Brea-Olinda SD.