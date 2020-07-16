All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 2459 Sanabria Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
2459 Sanabria Lane
Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:36 PM

2459 Sanabria Lane

2459 Sanabria Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2459 Sanabria Ln, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A charming Brand new 2 story Townhouse built in 2018, located in Highly Desirable in Gated Community, PORTAROSA near the Birch Hills Golf Course. The Spanish inspired architecture, 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths with nice private front yard, You have a great opportunity to own a home in amazing one hundred Neighborhood with Swimming pool & Spa and a Picnic place with BBQ and Safety Playground. You also will love this highly upgarded home. $50K in Upgrades, all area has Recessed lights, Tiles & Laminated wood floors, Painted professionally, Upgraded bathroom feature and 2 Car garage. The Wide Open Floor plan for the Living room & Kitchen, the Gourmet kitchen with the Center Island can be the Breakfast bar. All three bedrooms are upstairs & open style Bonus Loft with Huge Two Walking-in Closets, and Wood shutter & Crown Molding throughout. Excellent School Brea school district, Direct access to Golf course, and Brea Trail, Close to The Park, Shopping Center, Bank, Restaurants and Major Freeway. Don't miss out on this opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 Sanabria Lane have any available units?
2459 Sanabria Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 2459 Sanabria Lane have?
Some of 2459 Sanabria Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2459 Sanabria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2459 Sanabria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 Sanabria Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2459 Sanabria Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 2459 Sanabria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2459 Sanabria Lane offers parking.
Does 2459 Sanabria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2459 Sanabria Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 Sanabria Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2459 Sanabria Lane has a pool.
Does 2459 Sanabria Lane have accessible units?
No, 2459 Sanabria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 Sanabria Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2459 Sanabria Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2459 Sanabria Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2459 Sanabria Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrea 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles