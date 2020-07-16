2459 Sanabria Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

A charming Brand new 2 story Townhouse built in 2018, located in Highly Desirable in Gated Community, PORTAROSA near the Birch Hills Golf Course. The Spanish inspired architecture, 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths with nice private front yard, You have a great opportunity to own a home in amazing one hundred Neighborhood with Swimming pool & Spa and a Picnic place with BBQ and Safety Playground. You also will love this highly upgarded home. $50K in Upgrades, all area has Recessed lights, Tiles & Laminated wood floors, Painted professionally, Upgraded bathroom feature and 2 Car garage. The Wide Open Floor plan for the Living room & Kitchen, the Gourmet kitchen with the Center Island can be the Breakfast bar. All three bedrooms are upstairs & open style Bonus Loft with Huge Two Walking-in Closets, and Wood shutter & Crown Molding throughout. Excellent School Brea school district, Direct access to Golf course, and Brea Trail, Close to The Park, Shopping Center, Bank, Restaurants and Major Freeway. Don't miss out on this opportunity!!