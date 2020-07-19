All apartments in Brea
226 Valverde Avenue

226 S Valverde Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

226 S Valverde Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Move into a model home. Everything has been remodeled, upgraded and kept in pristine condition. Large Living Room with a Fireplace and sliding door leading to the covered patio in the backyard with a swimming pool and above ground spa. Kitchen with tile floor, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless steel appliances, Kitchen island. Spacious dining room with tile floor and built in Cabinets. Light and bright! Large Master bedroom with it's own fully remodeled Master Bathroom with double sink vanity. Gorgeous Hallway bathroom. Move-In and enjoy this resort style living close to Downtown Brea, Brea Mall, Entertainment and Restaurant. Conveniently located to 57FWY access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Valverde Avenue have any available units?
226 Valverde Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 226 Valverde Avenue have?
Some of 226 Valverde Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Valverde Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
226 Valverde Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Valverde Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 226 Valverde Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 226 Valverde Avenue offer parking?
No, 226 Valverde Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 226 Valverde Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Valverde Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Valverde Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 226 Valverde Avenue has a pool.
Does 226 Valverde Avenue have accessible units?
No, 226 Valverde Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Valverde Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Valverde Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Valverde Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Valverde Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
