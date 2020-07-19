226 Valverde Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Move into a model home. Everything has been remodeled, upgraded and kept in pristine condition. Large Living Room with a Fireplace and sliding door leading to the covered patio in the backyard with a swimming pool and above ground spa. Kitchen with tile floor, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless steel appliances, Kitchen island. Spacious dining room with tile floor and built in Cabinets. Light and bright! Large Master bedroom with it's own fully remodeled Master Bathroom with double sink vanity. Gorgeous Hallway bathroom. Move-In and enjoy this resort style living close to Downtown Brea, Brea Mall, Entertainment and Restaurant. Conveniently located to 57FWY access.