2125 Clear Springs Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated pool air conditioning hot tub

Beautiful 2-story home, great curb appeal, nestled in a tranquil and most sought after neighborhood in Brea. Features 4 bedrooms and 2.75 baths with one bedroom & one bath downstairs, spacious living room and formal dining with high ceilings, breakfast nook off the kitchen, family room has cozy fireplace, indoor laundry room, 2 car attached garage. Move-in condition with many upgrades; new tile roof, new central A/C unit & furnace, freshly painted interior, new LED recessed lighting and new blinds throughout. Community pool and spa are just steps away from your front door. Conveniently located near schools, shopping centers and Brea mall; walking distance to Country Hills Elementary School, Country Hills Park and Birch Hill Golf Course.

<<< Good credit required; non-smokers & no pets. >>>