Brea, CA
2125 Clear Springs Road
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

2125 Clear Springs Road

2125 Clear Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

2125 Clear Springs Road, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2-story home, great curb appeal, nestled in a tranquil and most sought after neighborhood in Brea. Features 4 bedrooms and 2.75 baths with one bedroom & one bath downstairs, spacious living room and formal dining with high ceilings, breakfast nook off the kitchen, family room has cozy fireplace, indoor laundry room, 2 car attached garage. Move-in condition with many upgrades; new tile roof, new central A/C unit & furnace, freshly painted interior, new LED recessed lighting and new blinds throughout. Community pool and spa are just steps away from your front door. Conveniently located near schools, shopping centers and Brea mall; walking distance to Country Hills Elementary School, Country Hills Park and Birch Hill Golf Course.
<<< Good credit required; non-smokers & no pets. >>>

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Clear Springs Road have any available units?
2125 Clear Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 2125 Clear Springs Road have?
Some of 2125 Clear Springs Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Clear Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Clear Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Clear Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 2125 Clear Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 2125 Clear Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Clear Springs Road offers parking.
Does 2125 Clear Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 Clear Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Clear Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 2125 Clear Springs Road has a pool.
Does 2125 Clear Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 2125 Clear Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Clear Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 Clear Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 Clear Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2125 Clear Springs Road has units with air conditioning.
