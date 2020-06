Amenities

A great town house with 2 car garage attached, has club house, an awesome hot tub, swimming pool, spa and boundless opportunities for leisure and wholesome living. Located within excellent school district from Elementary, Jr. High, and High school, Featuring a stately feel and excellent access to the major highways, and walk to Brea Jr. High school and shopping centers.