1789 Pennywood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in the Corsican Villas in Brea. Step through the door into an open and spacious floor plan with main floor bedroom and bathroom. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and cabinetry, has an osmosis water system, microwave & refrigerator, an overhead fan, pantry and tile flooring. Vinyl slider opens to back patio and 2 car attached garage. Convenient laundry room is off of the kitchen with storage and includes the washer/electric dryer. Oversized master bedroom has mirrored slider closets a fan and a private balcony. Master bathroom features dual sinks and a step in shower. Home has been freshly painted and carpeted, new window coverings, has A/C, upgraded windows and sliders. Well maintained complex includes 2 community pools, BBQ area, greenbelts and is walking distance to Sonora High School. Your home search is now over!