All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 1789 Pennywood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
1789 Pennywood Court
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

1789 Pennywood Court

1789 Pennywood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
La Habra City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1789 Pennywood Court, Brea, CA 92821
La Habra City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in the Corsican Villas in Brea. Step through the door into an open and spacious floor plan with main floor bedroom and bathroom. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and cabinetry, has an osmosis water system, microwave & refrigerator, an overhead fan, pantry and tile flooring. Vinyl slider opens to back patio and 2 car attached garage. Convenient laundry room is off of the kitchen with storage and includes the washer/electric dryer. Oversized master bedroom has mirrored slider closets a fan and a private balcony. Master bathroom features dual sinks and a step in shower. Home has been freshly painted and carpeted, new window coverings, has A/C, upgraded windows and sliders. Well maintained complex includes 2 community pools, BBQ area, greenbelts and is walking distance to Sonora High School. Your home search is now over!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 Pennywood Court have any available units?
1789 Pennywood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 1789 Pennywood Court have?
Some of 1789 Pennywood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 Pennywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1789 Pennywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 Pennywood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1789 Pennywood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 1789 Pennywood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1789 Pennywood Court offers parking.
Does 1789 Pennywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1789 Pennywood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 Pennywood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1789 Pennywood Court has a pool.
Does 1789 Pennywood Court have accessible units?
No, 1789 Pennywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 Pennywood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1789 Pennywood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1789 Pennywood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1789 Pennywood Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrea 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles