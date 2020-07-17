All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 1672 Gatewood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
1672 Gatewood Court
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1672 Gatewood Court

1672 Gatewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
La Habra City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1672 Gatewood Court, Brea, CA 92821
La Habra City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Brea Townhome - Lovely 3 bedroom/ 3 bath plus den end unit townhome. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with dark wood floors. Remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops and spacious pantry/laundry area. Downstairs den plus full bath. Spacious master suite with bathroom, closet built-ins and large private deck. Two additional bedrooms with bathroom complete the upstairs. All baths have been remodeled with custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Townhome also features relaxing rear patio with direct access two car garage, AC/heat and all appliances. Located in the tranquil Corsican Villas community featuring beautiful green belts, tennis courts, 2 pools and exceptional lifestyle. Walking distance to Sonora High School. Close to restaurants and shipping.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/967682?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. Please wait to get that phone number before heading to the property.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE1907507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 Gatewood Court have any available units?
1672 Gatewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 1672 Gatewood Court have?
Some of 1672 Gatewood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 Gatewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Gatewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Gatewood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1672 Gatewood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1672 Gatewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1672 Gatewood Court offers parking.
Does 1672 Gatewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1672 Gatewood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Gatewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1672 Gatewood Court has a pool.
Does 1672 Gatewood Court have accessible units?
No, 1672 Gatewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Gatewood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1672 Gatewood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1672 Gatewood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1672 Gatewood Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrea 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles