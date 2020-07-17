1672 Gatewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Brea Townhome - Lovely 3 bedroom/ 3 bath plus den end unit townhome. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with dark wood floors. Remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops and spacious pantry/laundry area. Downstairs den plus full bath. Spacious master suite with bathroom, closet built-ins and large private deck. Two additional bedrooms with bathroom complete the upstairs. All baths have been remodeled with custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Townhome also features relaxing rear patio with direct access two car garage, AC/heat and all appliances. Located in the tranquil Corsican Villas community featuring beautiful green belts, tennis courts, 2 pools and exceptional lifestyle. Walking distance to Sonora High School. Close to restaurants and shipping.



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/967682?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. Please wait to get that phone number before heading to the property.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE1907507)