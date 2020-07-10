1670 N Puente Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Two story custom home on level lot with Catalina and city light views! PERFECT time to buy a beautiful piece of property in Brea. This model offers 4 spacious bedrooms with 4.5 bathrooms on approximately 4507 square feet. Large lot of approximately 20,000 square feet. This custom home includes a Gourmet kitchen with custom counter tops and stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator. Living room have custom cast fireplace surround. Additional features include a 1500 sq foot wraparound patio, large dining room, Library, recessed lighting, wood floors throughout, inside laundry room, raised panel doors, an alarm system, 3-car finished garage with custom wood garage doors and RV Parking. The exterior of the house will be smooth stucco (hand finished), post tension slabs, custom wood front door, custom rain gutters, front yard landscaping, automatic sprinkler system, yard drainage system with a custom tile roof. All on a private, gated cul-de-sac street.