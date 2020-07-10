All apartments in Brea
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
1670 N Puente Street
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

1670 N Puente Street

1670 North Puente Street · No Longer Available
Location

1670 North Puente Street, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Two story custom home on level lot with Catalina and city light views! PERFECT time to buy a beautiful piece of property in Brea. This model offers 4 spacious bedrooms with 4.5 bathrooms on approximately 4507 square feet. Large lot of approximately 20,000 square feet. This custom home includes a Gourmet kitchen with custom counter tops and stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator. Living room have custom cast fireplace surround. Additional features include a 1500 sq foot wraparound patio, large dining room, Library, recessed lighting, wood floors throughout, inside laundry room, raised panel doors, an alarm system, 3-car finished garage with custom wood garage doors and RV Parking. The exterior of the house will be smooth stucco (hand finished), post tension slabs, custom wood front door, custom rain gutters, front yard landscaping, automatic sprinkler system, yard drainage system with a custom tile roof. All on a private, gated cul-de-sac street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 N Puente Street have any available units?
1670 N Puente Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 1670 N Puente Street have?
Some of 1670 N Puente Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 N Puente Street currently offering any rent specials?
1670 N Puente Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 N Puente Street pet-friendly?
No, 1670 N Puente Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 1670 N Puente Street offer parking?
Yes, 1670 N Puente Street offers parking.
Does 1670 N Puente Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 N Puente Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 N Puente Street have a pool?
No, 1670 N Puente Street does not have a pool.
Does 1670 N Puente Street have accessible units?
No, 1670 N Puente Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 N Puente Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1670 N Puente Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 N Puente Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1670 N Puente Street does not have units with air conditioning.

