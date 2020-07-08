All apartments in Brea
Last updated May 13 2020

1633 Gatewood Court

1633 Gatewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1633 Gatewood Court, Brea, CA 92821
La Habra City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home has one of the bedrooms and one bathroom downstairs. There is a nice living area and kitchen downstairs as well. Then upstairs you have a master bedroom with a master bathroom and two other bedrooms and guest bathroom. This unit is in a peaceful part of the Corsican Villas community. There are two community pools to enjoy, BBQ area, greenbelts with wonderful landscaping everywhere you turn. This home is bright and has a newer washer and dryer to use. The electric range is new and ready for you to do some cooking. There is plenty of room for dining and a nice patio to entertain. The 2 car garage is in the back of the unit and has a door to the patio which leads to the home. You are close to schools, shopping, and parks. ENJOY THIS GREAT HOME. LOOS AT THE ATTACHED VIDEO and you can walk through the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Gatewood Court have any available units?
1633 Gatewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 1633 Gatewood Court have?
Some of 1633 Gatewood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Gatewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Gatewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Gatewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Gatewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 1633 Gatewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Gatewood Court offers parking.
Does 1633 Gatewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 Gatewood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Gatewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1633 Gatewood Court has a pool.
Does 1633 Gatewood Court have accessible units?
No, 1633 Gatewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Gatewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Gatewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1633 Gatewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1633 Gatewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

