1633 Gatewood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home has one of the bedrooms and one bathroom downstairs. There is a nice living area and kitchen downstairs as well. Then upstairs you have a master bedroom with a master bathroom and two other bedrooms and guest bathroom. This unit is in a peaceful part of the Corsican Villas community. There are two community pools to enjoy, BBQ area, greenbelts with wonderful landscaping everywhere you turn. This home is bright and has a newer washer and dryer to use. The electric range is new and ready for you to do some cooking. There is plenty of room for dining and a nice patio to entertain. The 2 car garage is in the back of the unit and has a door to the patio which leads to the home. You are close to schools, shopping, and parks. ENJOY THIS GREAT HOME. LOOS AT THE ATTACHED VIDEO and you can walk through the home.