Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

1595 Honeywood Court

1595 Honeywood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1595 Honeywood Court, Brea, CA 92821
La Habra City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Sought after Brea CA Townhouse ‘Corsican Villas’ Single Story End Unit Townhome 2 bedroom 1.25 bathrooms, bright ~ lots of sunlight, beautifully well maintained landscaped association with 2 community pools, large park like lush green belts, you can BBQ on your HUGE private patio just off the kitchen dining area, easy access to 2 car garage, lots of extra storage, full size washer and dryer included, central a/c, tiled kitchen with granite counter top – microwave – stove / oven - dishwasher, laminate wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and bedrooms. Clean townhome with double paned windows. 2 large bedrooms with mirrored closet doors, full bathroom and linen storage closet. Huge Living room, kitchen and dining room + extra storage, close to schools, shopping. Owner pays your association dues - covers your water, sewer and trash utilities. Huge upside ~ GREAT HOME ~ Avail for m/i 7/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1595 Honeywood Court have any available units?
1595 Honeywood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 1595 Honeywood Court have?
Some of 1595 Honeywood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1595 Honeywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1595 Honeywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1595 Honeywood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1595 Honeywood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 1595 Honeywood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1595 Honeywood Court offers parking.
Does 1595 Honeywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1595 Honeywood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1595 Honeywood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1595 Honeywood Court has a pool.
Does 1595 Honeywood Court have accessible units?
No, 1595 Honeywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1595 Honeywood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1595 Honeywood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1595 Honeywood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1595 Honeywood Court has units with air conditioning.
