1595 Honeywood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Sought after Brea CA Townhouse ‘Corsican Villas’ Single Story End Unit Townhome 2 bedroom 1.25 bathrooms, bright ~ lots of sunlight, beautifully well maintained landscaped association with 2 community pools, large park like lush green belts, you can BBQ on your HUGE private patio just off the kitchen dining area, easy access to 2 car garage, lots of extra storage, full size washer and dryer included, central a/c, tiled kitchen with granite counter top – microwave – stove / oven - dishwasher, laminate wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and bedrooms. Clean townhome with double paned windows. 2 large bedrooms with mirrored closet doors, full bathroom and linen storage closet. Huge Living room, kitchen and dining room + extra storage, close to schools, shopping. Owner pays your association dues - covers your water, sewer and trash utilities. Huge upside ~ GREAT HOME ~ Avail for m/i 7/1/19.