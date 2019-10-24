1432 Strattford Street

Amenities

Highly desireable Amber Hills Development in the City of Brea! 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths in a quiet cul de sac location. Enter through the double doors to a spacious living area offering vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a stainless steel dishwasher, built in oven and microwave for your use. There is plenty of cooking counter top space and cabinets for storage. You can gaze out the bay window while doing dishes or cooking. The kitchen opens to a large family with vaulted ceilings and a cozy brick fireplace. The sliders lead to the private backyard with grass area. The master suite is spacious with vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. Master bathroom features an oversized soaking tub, dual sinks and a step in shower. Interior laundry room leads to the three car garage. Enjoy the many nearby restaurants, shopping and award winning Brea-Olinda School district! Your next home is ready for your furniture.