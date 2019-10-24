All apartments in Brea
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:39 AM

1432 Strattford Street

1432 Strattford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Strattford Street, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Highly desireable Amber Hills Development in the City of Brea! 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths in a quiet cul de sac location. Enter through the double doors to a spacious living area offering vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a stainless steel dishwasher, built in oven and microwave for your use. There is plenty of cooking counter top space and cabinets for storage. You can gaze out the bay window while doing dishes or cooking. The kitchen opens to a large family with vaulted ceilings and a cozy brick fireplace. The sliders lead to the private backyard with grass area. The master suite is spacious with vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. Master bathroom features an oversized soaking tub, dual sinks and a step in shower. Interior laundry room leads to the three car garage. Enjoy the many nearby restaurants, shopping and award winning Brea-Olinda School district! Your next home is ready for your furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

