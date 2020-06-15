All apartments in Beverly Hills
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
9908 Robbins Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

9908 Robbins Dr

9908 Robbins Drive · (310) 854-2684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9908 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Robbins 9908 · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This 1800 square foot FURNISHED Townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 9908 Robbins Dr Beverly Hills, California.

Beautiful, spacious and completely renovated 3 bed, 2.0 bath apartment. Prime neighborhood, minutes from Peninsula Hotel, Neiman Marcus, shops and restaurants.
Unit is completely remodeled with new hardwood floor and tile, Kitchen has granite counter-top, all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and freezer, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Both bathrooms have tub/shower combination. Wall-mounted A/C in the living room and the 3 bedrooms. In-Unit washer/dryer. Large balcony and a deck (about 800 sf).

Great location in Beverly Hills. 1 minute walking to Beverly Hills high School and 5 minutes to El Rodeo School district.

(RLNE5580366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9908 Robbins Dr have any available units?
9908 Robbins Dr has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9908 Robbins Dr have?
Some of 9908 Robbins Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9908 Robbins Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9908 Robbins Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9908 Robbins Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9908 Robbins Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9908 Robbins Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9908 Robbins Dr does offer parking.
Does 9908 Robbins Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9908 Robbins Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9908 Robbins Dr have a pool?
No, 9908 Robbins Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9908 Robbins Dr have accessible units?
No, 9908 Robbins Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9908 Robbins Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9908 Robbins Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9908 Robbins Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9908 Robbins Dr has units with air conditioning.
