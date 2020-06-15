Amenities

This 1800 square foot FURNISHED Townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 9908 Robbins Dr Beverly Hills, California.



Beautiful, spacious and completely renovated 3 bed, 2.0 bath apartment. Prime neighborhood, minutes from Peninsula Hotel, Neiman Marcus, shops and restaurants.

Unit is completely remodeled with new hardwood floor and tile, Kitchen has granite counter-top, all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and freezer, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Both bathrooms have tub/shower combination. Wall-mounted A/C in the living room and the 3 bedrooms. In-Unit washer/dryer. Large balcony and a deck (about 800 sf).



Great location in Beverly Hills. 1 minute walking to Beverly Hills high School and 5 minutes to El Rodeo School district.



