9323 W Olympic Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Totally remodeled historic French Normande - Property Id: 202095



Beautifully maintained historic French Normandie, 5 unit building.

Located in South West Doheny Beverly Hills California.

Hardwood floors,modern kitchen and bathroom ,marble and quartz . Top of the line decor, recently updated. Magnificent lighting fixtures.

Separate dining room and laundry room with washer and dryer included.

All new chrome kitchen appliances.

Small private rear yard. 1 car parking space and on-street permit parking available from City.

No adjoining walls between apartments.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202095

Property Id 202095



(RLNE5457889)