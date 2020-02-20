9323 W Olympic Blvd

Amenities
Totally remodeled historic French Normande - Property Id: 202095
Beautifully maintained historic French Normandie, 5 unit building.
Located in South West Doheny Beverly Hills California.
Hardwood floors,modern kitchen and bathroom ,marble and quartz . Top of the line decor, recently updated. Magnificent lighting fixtures.
Separate dining room and laundry room with washer and dryer included.
All new chrome kitchen appliances.
Small private rear yard. 1 car parking space and on-street permit parking available from City.
No adjoining walls between apartments.
