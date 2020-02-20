All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

9323 W Olympic Blvd

9323 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9323 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Totally remodeled historic French Normande - Property Id: 202095

Beautifully maintained historic French Normandie, 5 unit building.
Located in South West Doheny Beverly Hills California.
Hardwood floors,modern kitchen and bathroom ,marble and quartz . Top of the line decor, recently updated. Magnificent lighting fixtures.
Separate dining room and laundry room with washer and dryer included.
All new chrome kitchen appliances.
Small private rear yard. 1 car parking space and on-street permit parking available from City.
No adjoining walls between apartments.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202095
Property Id 202095

(RLNE5457889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9323 W Olympic Blvd have any available units?
9323 W Olympic Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9323 W Olympic Blvd have?
Some of 9323 W Olympic Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9323 W Olympic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9323 W Olympic Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9323 W Olympic Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9323 W Olympic Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9323 W Olympic Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9323 W Olympic Blvd offers parking.
Does 9323 W Olympic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9323 W Olympic Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9323 W Olympic Blvd have a pool?
No, 9323 W Olympic Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9323 W Olympic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9323 W Olympic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9323 W Olympic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9323 W Olympic Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9323 W Olympic Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9323 W Olympic Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

