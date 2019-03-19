9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard

Amenities

NEWLY PRICED! This spacious one-bedroom upper unit is lined with large windows offering plenty of natural light. Tucked in the prime location of Beverly Hills with easy travel to both Downtown LA and the beach. The newly repainted interior exhibits refinished hardwood floors, abundant closets and storage space, ceiling fans, forced air heating throughout and air conditioning unit in living room. Kitchen is equipped with a gas stove and new refrigerator with direct access to the back entranceway. Bathroom has both shower and tub. Pet friendly building with on-site laundry and one covered parking space. Close to shopping at the Westfield Mall, night life of West Hollywood, and the original farmer's market at The Grove. Vacant and move in ready!