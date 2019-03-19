All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard

9308 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9308 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY PRICED! This spacious one-bedroom upper unit is lined with large windows offering plenty of natural light. Tucked in the prime location of Beverly Hills with easy travel to both Downtown LA and the beach. The newly repainted interior exhibits refinished hardwood floors, abundant closets and storage space, ceiling fans, forced air heating throughout and air conditioning unit in living room. Kitchen is equipped with a gas stove and new refrigerator with direct access to the back entranceway. Bathroom has both shower and tub. Pet friendly building with on-site laundry and one covered parking space. Close to shopping at the Westfield Mall, night life of West Hollywood, and the original farmer's market at The Grove. Vacant and move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have any available units?
9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have?
Some of 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9308 West OLYMPIC Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts