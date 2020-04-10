915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive

Amenities

Spectacular tennis court villa in prime Beverly Hills walking distance to the Beverly Hills Hotel. This estate is perfectly situated behind gates and set back from the street with a large circular motor court. Grand arched ceiling foyer, marble and wood floors, hand painted tiles and many period details throughout. Fabulous living room, stately dining room, impressive library/media room and kitchen all opening to the inner courtyard for grand entertaining through beautiful French doors. This home has entertained world politicians, ambassadors and the Hollywood elite in style for many years at private and large scale charitable events. Two bedrooms upstairs and three down. Full guest house with three bedrooms and its own kitchen and living area. Resort-like pool, hot tub, tennis court and decks complete this beautiful estate.