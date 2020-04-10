All apartments in Beverly Hills
915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive

915 Benedict Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

915 Benedict Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Spectacular tennis court villa in prime Beverly Hills walking distance to the Beverly Hills Hotel. This estate is perfectly situated behind gates and set back from the street with a large circular motor court. Grand arched ceiling foyer, marble and wood floors, hand painted tiles and many period details throughout. Fabulous living room, stately dining room, impressive library/media room and kitchen all opening to the inner courtyard for grand entertaining through beautiful French doors. This home has entertained world politicians, ambassadors and the Hollywood elite in style for many years at private and large scale charitable events. Two bedrooms upstairs and three down. Full guest house with three bedrooms and its own kitchen and living area. Resort-like pool, hot tub, tennis court and decks complete this beautiful estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have any available units?
915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have?
Some of 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
