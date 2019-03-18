810 FOOTHILL Road

Amenities

The most desirable turn-key luxury rental in Beverly Hills. A perfect alternative to a Bungalow at the Beverly Hills hotel able to accommodate a celebrity needing privacy or a family desiring the premier location. This stylish hideaway is set behind a large motor court, security gates, and magical park like grounds. The home is fully furnished with exquisite antiques, art, linens, flatware, etc. The romantic master suite offers dual baths, spa tub, walk-in dressing rooms, and a fireplace. Two additional bedrooms with en-suite baths complete the interior. The fourth bedroom is the maid's and the fifth bedroom is an exterior guest suite. Large pool and guesthouse plus security cameras. The home is equipped with satellite HDTV, DVR, and an office overlooking over sized pool with fax, wireless high-speed Internet, and printer. This special/unique package is available starting May 19th.