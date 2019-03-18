All apartments in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA
810 FOOTHILL Road
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:55 PM

810 FOOTHILL Road

810 N Foothill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

810 N Foothill Rd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
The most desirable turn-key luxury rental in Beverly Hills. A perfect alternative to a Bungalow at the Beverly Hills hotel able to accommodate a celebrity needing privacy or a family desiring the premier location. This stylish hideaway is set behind a large motor court, security gates, and magical park like grounds. The home is fully furnished with exquisite antiques, art, linens, flatware, etc. The romantic master suite offers dual baths, spa tub, walk-in dressing rooms, and a fireplace. Two additional bedrooms with en-suite baths complete the interior. The fourth bedroom is the maid's and the fifth bedroom is an exterior guest suite. Large pool and guesthouse plus security cameras. The home is equipped with satellite HDTV, DVR, and an office overlooking over sized pool with fax, wireless high-speed Internet, and printer. This special/unique package is available starting May 19th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 FOOTHILL Road have any available units?
810 FOOTHILL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 810 FOOTHILL Road have?
Some of 810 FOOTHILL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 FOOTHILL Road currently offering any rent specials?
810 FOOTHILL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 FOOTHILL Road pet-friendly?
No, 810 FOOTHILL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 810 FOOTHILL Road offer parking?
Yes, 810 FOOTHILL Road does offer parking.
Does 810 FOOTHILL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 FOOTHILL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 FOOTHILL Road have a pool?
Yes, 810 FOOTHILL Road has a pool.
Does 810 FOOTHILL Road have accessible units?
No, 810 FOOTHILL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 810 FOOTHILL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 FOOTHILL Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 FOOTHILL Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 FOOTHILL Road does not have units with air conditioning.
