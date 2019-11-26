727 North ALTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

Situated only minutes from the heart of Beverly Hills, this stunning six-bedroom, six-bathroom entertainers dream home is situated on over half an acre on one of the most coveted blocks in the exclusive tree-lined flats of Beverly Hills. Gated and ultra-private this sleek and sophisticated Architectural Mediterranean villa features a large eat-in gourmet chef's kitchen, expansive dining and living room, and a private outdoor lounge which opens to the TENNIS court, pavilion, pool, and spa and separates detached guesthouse. The grand master bedroom features a luxurious spa bath, shower, and an oversized walk-in closet. Property available immediately and furnished.