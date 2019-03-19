431 S Clark

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage pet friendly

Available 02/01/19



BEVERLY HILLS/SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE

Charming, beautiful 1930's Spanish home, close to all.

Unfurnished 2 bedroom, newly renovated bathroom,

hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, quiet neighborhood,refrigerator, stainless steel kitchen appliances, microwave, dishwasher, granite tops and bonus breakfast room. Central air/heat, fireplace, washer and dryer in home. Huge garage can be used for office or gym.

Beautiful backyard, I encourage my tenants to grow there own food, fruit tree's.

Beverly Hills School District.

Parking for 2 vehicles, pet's will be considered.

This home is available for showing .please contact Eileen

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

Text Eileen/424 221 4123/email epwalsh3@aol.com

No Dogs Allowed



