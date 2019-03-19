All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

431 S Clark

431 S Clark Dr · No Longer Available
Location

431 S Clark Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available 02/01/19 431 S Clark - Property Id: 94423

BEVERLY HILLS/SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE
Charming, beautiful 1930's Spanish home, close to all.
Unfurnished 2 bedroom, newly renovated bathroom,
hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, quiet neighborhood,refrigerator, stainless steel kitchen appliances, microwave, dishwasher, granite tops and bonus breakfast room. Central air/heat, fireplace, washer and dryer in home. Huge garage can be used for office or gym.
Beautiful backyard, I encourage my tenants to grow there own food, fruit tree's.
Beverly Hills School District.
Parking for 2 vehicles, pet's will be considered.
This home is available for showing .please contact Eileen
ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS
Text Eileen/424 221 4123/email epwalsh3@aol.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94423
Property Id 94423

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4623256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 S Clark have any available units?
431 S Clark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 431 S Clark have?
Some of 431 S Clark's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 S Clark currently offering any rent specials?
431 S Clark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 S Clark pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 S Clark is pet friendly.
Does 431 S Clark offer parking?
Yes, 431 S Clark offers parking.
Does 431 S Clark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 S Clark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 S Clark have a pool?
No, 431 S Clark does not have a pool.
Does 431 S Clark have accessible units?
No, 431 S Clark does not have accessible units.
Does 431 S Clark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 S Clark has units with dishwashers.
Does 431 S Clark have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 431 S Clark has units with air conditioning.
