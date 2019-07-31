332 S Clark Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

Beverly Hills Hot Spot with Guest House - Property Id: 138802



Amazing Beverly Hills 3 bedroom house with a pool and guest suite in the back. Located on a quiet street, just North of Olympic in the heart of Beverly Hills. The house has much of the original charm with hardwood floors and crown moldings throughout. The kitchen has been updated with modern counters and appliances. There is a master suite with updated bath. The large hallway bath has also been given TLC. Central air and heat throughout and a beautiful pool out back. Last but not least, the garage has been converted into a guest suite that can be used as an office, playroom or fitness room. It has it's own 3/4 bath. Tenants pay all utilities, including pool maintenance and gardener. Pets OK. Ready for immediate move in.



