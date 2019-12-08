233 N La Peer Dr 309

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

233 N La Peer Drive - Property Id: 187256



For fast response please text 310-893-4942



Modern, spacious 1 bedroom With large living space! The building is between the Golden Triangle and Melrose. Walking distance to Bristol Farms and your local Ralph's. Walking distance to the all Luxury shopping and ample restaurants, bars, and shops!



Unit is light and bright with ample closet and storage space.



Beautiful wood floors throughout the living area.



Washer & Dryer in building!



Updated bathrooms with large vanity and mirror, separate large bathtub and standing shower.



Updated kitchen including stainless steel appliances, light white wood cabinetry, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and refrigerator.



The building has intercom secured entrance, a pool, and a gated subterranean parking available.



Easy online rent payment and maintenance request system.



** PET FRIENDLY **



FOR FAST RESPONSE PLEASE TEXT- Our Resident Manager is available to give you a tour today!



Pictures are not exact/ sqft is based on estimate

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187256

