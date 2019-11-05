All apartments in Beverly Hills
217 S El Camino Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

217 S El Camino Drive

217 El Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

217 El Camino Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
217 S El Camino Drive Available 12/01/19 Prime Location Beverly Hills Home - OPEN HOUSE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST/APPOINTMENT*****

Fantastic traditional home with contemporary updates just a stone's throw from Beverly and Rodeo Drives. Large-scale public rooms graciously lead from one to another, allowing for optimal entertaining flow. Updated kitchen with Viking range and Carrara marble counter tops. Huge downstairs bedroom with attached bath and walls of closets. Upstairs is the master suite as well as two additional generous bedrooms with a shared bath. Property features include hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Spend time outside in a spacious backyard featuring a heated pool, fruit trees, plenty of room for entertaining and drought-tolerant landscaping. The garage has been converted into a beautiful studio with room for extra storage space. Situated in the prestigious Beverly Hills School District.

Available for move in December 1, 2019 May also be leased short term/fully furnished

(RLNE3967292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 S El Camino Drive have any available units?
217 S El Camino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 217 S El Camino Drive have?
Some of 217 S El Camino Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 S El Camino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 S El Camino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 S El Camino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 S El Camino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 217 S El Camino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 217 S El Camino Drive offers parking.
Does 217 S El Camino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 S El Camino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 S El Camino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 217 S El Camino Drive has a pool.
Does 217 S El Camino Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 S El Camino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 S El Camino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 S El Camino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 S El Camino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 S El Camino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

