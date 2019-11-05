Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

217 S El Camino Drive Available 12/01/19 Prime Location Beverly Hills Home - OPEN HOUSE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST/APPOINTMENT*****



Fantastic traditional home with contemporary updates just a stone's throw from Beverly and Rodeo Drives. Large-scale public rooms graciously lead from one to another, allowing for optimal entertaining flow. Updated kitchen with Viking range and Carrara marble counter tops. Huge downstairs bedroom with attached bath and walls of closets. Upstairs is the master suite as well as two additional generous bedrooms with a shared bath. Property features include hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Spend time outside in a spacious backyard featuring a heated pool, fruit trees, plenty of room for entertaining and drought-tolerant landscaping. The garage has been converted into a beautiful studio with room for extra storage space. Situated in the prestigious Beverly Hills School District.



Available for move in December 1, 2019 May also be leased short term/fully furnished



(RLNE3967292)