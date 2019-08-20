All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 150 South Canon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
150 South Canon Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

150 South Canon Drive

150 South Canon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

150 South Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
The BEST Art Deco 1BR in all of Beverly Hills. Legendary + Epic Old Hollywood Glamour on Prime Canon just a few blocks from Rodeo Drive and Prime Prime Prime Beverly Hills. Must see in person to believe. Tons of morning light for this gorgeous rear corner unit on the ground floor. Stays very cool, yet receives wonderful light. Legendary tree lined street. Flowers and fruit trees surround. Natural Hardwood Floors and a massive closet for excellent storage space. Walking distance to amazing bars and restaurants. Walking distance to Whole Foods. Some of the best hotels in the world are literally blocks away.

- Rear Corner Ground Floor Unit (One shared Wall in Kitchen)
- Natural Hardwood Floors
- Ornate Light Fixtures with Restoration Hardware Style Patina
- Open + Classic Chef Kitchen with Large Hood Vent System
- Full bathroom with Art Deco Tub and Shower (Marilyn Monroe approved)
- 1 On-site Parking Stall included
- Wall A/C included
- Laundry on-site

Local Employers:

NetFlix
Chase
Wells Fargo
City National Bank
Disney
NBC Universal
CBS
Electronic Arts Inc.
Pop Media Group
Doner
Viacom
Paramount Pictures
Sunset Bronson Studios
Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
Apple
Sony
Amazon
Microsoft
Google
YouTube
Nike
Verizon
WeWork
Equinox
Tesla
Zefer

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text detailed description of when you need to move and showing avail for much faster response)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/150-s-canon-dr-beverly-hills-ca-90212-usa-unit-4/8ab05250-7fcd-4f99-9756-17b4cac6eb86

(RLNE4991937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 South Canon Drive have any available units?
150 South Canon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 150 South Canon Drive have?
Some of 150 South Canon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 South Canon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 South Canon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 South Canon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 South Canon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 150 South Canon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 150 South Canon Drive offers parking.
Does 150 South Canon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 South Canon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 South Canon Drive have a pool?
No, 150 South Canon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 150 South Canon Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 South Canon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 South Canon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 South Canon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 South Canon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 South Canon Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts