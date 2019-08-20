150 South Canon Drive

Amenities
The BEST Art Deco 1BR in all of Beverly Hills. Legendary + Epic Old Hollywood Glamour on Prime Canon just a few blocks from Rodeo Drive and Prime Prime Prime Beverly Hills. Must see in person to believe. Tons of morning light for this gorgeous rear corner unit on the ground floor. Stays very cool, yet receives wonderful light. Legendary tree lined street. Flowers and fruit trees surround. Natural Hardwood Floors and a massive closet for excellent storage space. Walking distance to amazing bars and restaurants. Walking distance to Whole Foods. Some of the best hotels in the world are literally blocks away.
- Rear Corner Ground Floor Unit (One shared Wall in Kitchen)
- Natural Hardwood Floors
- Ornate Light Fixtures with Restoration Hardware Style Patina
- Open + Classic Chef Kitchen with Large Hood Vent System
- Full bathroom with Art Deco Tub and Shower (Marilyn Monroe approved)
- 1 On-site Parking Stall included
- Wall A/C included
- Laundry on-site
Local Employers:
NetFlix
Chase
Wells Fargo
City National Bank
Disney
NBC Universal
CBS
Electronic Arts Inc.
Pop Media Group
Doner
Viacom
Paramount Pictures
Sunset Bronson Studios
Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
Apple
Sony
Amazon
Microsoft
Google
YouTube
Nike
Verizon
WeWork
Equinox
Tesla
Zefer
Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text detailed description of when you need to move and showing avail for much faster response)
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/150-s-canon-dr-beverly-hills-ca-90212-usa-unit-4/8ab05250-7fcd-4f99-9756-17b4cac6eb86
