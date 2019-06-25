All apartments in Beverly Hills
138 N Willaman Dr
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

138 N Willaman Dr

138 North Willaman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

138 North Willaman Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This spacious home located in Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills School District, close to Cedar Sinai, and half a block to public transportation. The home features 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with a nice floor plan. As you enter you have high ceilings and a large step-down living room with a fireplace. Formal entry leads to the formal dining room with a large kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast area & separate laundry room. The master bedroom is upstairs with a fireplace and 2 walk-in closets and large bath with jacuzzi tub and French doors lead to a private balcony with city lights views. Upstairs you have a large playroom loft as well. There are 3 bedrooms downstairs. Two bedrooms share a full jack and jill bathroom. The 4th bedroom has its own bathroom which leads to the grassy backyard. This is a great family home or for anyone looking for a nice large space and to be centrally located in a great neighborhood.

(RLNE4977523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 N Willaman Dr have any available units?
138 N Willaman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 138 N Willaman Dr have?
Some of 138 N Willaman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 N Willaman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
138 N Willaman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 N Willaman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 N Willaman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 138 N Willaman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 138 N Willaman Dr offers parking.
Does 138 N Willaman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 N Willaman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 N Willaman Dr have a pool?
No, 138 N Willaman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 138 N Willaman Dr have accessible units?
No, 138 N Willaman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 138 N Willaman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 N Willaman Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 N Willaman Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 N Willaman Dr has units with air conditioning.
