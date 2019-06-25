138 N Willaman Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This spacious home located in Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills School District, close to Cedar Sinai, and half a block to public transportation. The home features 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with a nice floor plan. As you enter you have high ceilings and a large step-down living room with a fireplace. Formal entry leads to the formal dining room with a large kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast area & separate laundry room. The master bedroom is upstairs with a fireplace and 2 walk-in closets and large bath with jacuzzi tub and French doors lead to a private balcony with city lights views. Upstairs you have a large playroom loft as well. There are 3 bedrooms downstairs. Two bedrooms share a full jack and jill bathroom. The 4th bedroom has its own bathroom which leads to the grassy backyard. This is a great family home or for anyone looking for a nice large space and to be centrally located in a great neighborhood.



(RLNE4977523)