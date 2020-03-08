All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 133 So Oakhurst Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
133 So Oakhurst Dr
Last updated March 8 2020 at 7:53 AM

133 So Oakhurst Dr

133 South Oakhurst Drive · (661) 992-5722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

133 South Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Luxury condo in the heart of Beverly Hills. Centrally located, one block south of Wilshire Blvd. one block west of Doheny and only a few blocks from Rodeo Dr. The unit is completely move in ready. Either furnished or Unfurnished has needed. Ideal for someone relocating, or who works for the studios who needs a minimum of a 1 year lease. This 2 Bed, 2 bath unit with 2 car parking, has access to great schools, world class shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This unit features a large master bedroom, complete with Jacuzzi bath, and walk-in shower. The second bedroom, which can also be used as a den or office, has it's own bathroom, with walk-in shower. The spacious living room, features high ceilings, and a wet bar, ideal for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen adjacent to a formal dining area, has plenty of cabinet, and storage space. The large balcony, and French doors give the whole unit a bright outdoor feeling, even though you're in the heart of the city. The unit, can be seen by appointment only, call or Text

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 So Oakhurst Dr have any available units?
133 So Oakhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 133 So Oakhurst Dr have?
Some of 133 So Oakhurst Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 So Oakhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
133 So Oakhurst Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 So Oakhurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 133 So Oakhurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 133 So Oakhurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 133 So Oakhurst Dr does offer parking.
Does 133 So Oakhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 So Oakhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 So Oakhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 133 So Oakhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 133 So Oakhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 133 So Oakhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 133 So Oakhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 So Oakhurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 So Oakhurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 So Oakhurst Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 133 So Oakhurst Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity