128 North SWALL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool hot tub sauna

Flexible lease. Available move in. Light and bright, open flow, expansive views from balconies. Two bedroom suites on opposite ends, with center living room, eat in kitchen, new appliances, full capacity washer and dryer, and extra powder room. Master bedroom with separate shower, bathtub and balcony, plenty of cabinets in kitchen, coat closet, fireplace, large community pool, spa, fitness room, and two side by side parking spaces. Clean and quiet building in nice condition. Excellent location, close to Four Seasons Hotel, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Cedar Sinai Hospital and adjacent to some of the best shopping, and restaurant streets in Los Angeles, Robertson and Beverly Blvd. Easy to show, same day showings possible. Read private remarks.