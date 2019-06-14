All apartments in Beverly Hills
128 North SWALL

128 North Swall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

128 North Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Flexible lease. Available move in. Light and bright, open flow, expansive views from balconies. Two bedroom suites on opposite ends, with center living room, eat in kitchen, new appliances, full capacity washer and dryer, and extra powder room. Master bedroom with separate shower, bathtub and balcony, plenty of cabinets in kitchen, coat closet, fireplace, large community pool, spa, fitness room, and two side by side parking spaces. Clean and quiet building in nice condition. Excellent location, close to Four Seasons Hotel, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Cedar Sinai Hospital and adjacent to some of the best shopping, and restaurant streets in Los Angeles, Robertson and Beverly Blvd. Easy to show, same day showings possible. Read private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 North SWALL have any available units?
128 North SWALL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 128 North SWALL have?
Some of 128 North SWALL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 North SWALL currently offering any rent specials?
128 North SWALL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 North SWALL pet-friendly?
No, 128 North SWALL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 128 North SWALL offer parking?
Yes, 128 North SWALL offers parking.
Does 128 North SWALL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 North SWALL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 North SWALL have a pool?
Yes, 128 North SWALL has a pool.
Does 128 North SWALL have accessible units?
No, 128 North SWALL does not have accessible units.
Does 128 North SWALL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 North SWALL has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 North SWALL have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 North SWALL does not have units with air conditioning.
