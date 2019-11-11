All apartments in Beverly Hills
1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive

1139 Coldwater Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1139 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeously appointed modern Mediterranean Villa set within a beautiful landscape. Very impressive entry and backyard. A house that has the lush makings of a home with feelings from the "Old Europe". Open floor plan with French Doors that make this home seamless to the outdoors. Formal Dining room with fireplace and bar, yet easily accessible to all other living areas. Custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms. All bedrooms are en-suite.The home is perfect for entertaining outside with friends and family. Fully equipped bbq area, pool, jacuzzi, fireplace and lounging area. This home is in the City of Beverly Hills so perfect for families who are looking to be in the Beverly Hills School District. Gated property with plenty of space in the driveway and two car garage for many cars. Central vacuum system and camera surveillance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have any available units?
1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have?
Some of 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
