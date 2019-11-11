1139 COLDWATER CANYON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeously appointed modern Mediterranean Villa set within a beautiful landscape. Very impressive entry and backyard. A house that has the lush makings of a home with feelings from the "Old Europe". Open floor plan with French Doors that make this home seamless to the outdoors. Formal Dining room with fireplace and bar, yet easily accessible to all other living areas. Custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms. All bedrooms are en-suite.The home is perfect for entertaining outside with friends and family. Fully equipped bbq area, pool, jacuzzi, fireplace and lounging area. This home is in the City of Beverly Hills so perfect for families who are looking to be in the Beverly Hills School District. Gated property with plenty of space in the driveway and two car garage for many cars. Central vacuum system and camera surveillance.