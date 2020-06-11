Amenities

3006 Benvenue Ave. Available 07/10/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Off College Avenue Coming Soon! - We are proud to present for lease a charming two-story turn of the 20th-century brown shingle duplex in the coveted Claremont-Elmwood neighborhood. This three-bedroom, two and a half bath home features original hardwood floors and craftsman details with tasteful upgrades, including coved and coffered ceilings. Located in the front of the property, steps up to the front door open to a foyer. The large living room on the right features a decorative only fireplace and a half bath. Pocket doors separate a dine-in kitchen from the living area. The pleasantly updated kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find a master suite with a bonus sitting room, walk-in closet, and a bright and private bath with claw foot bathtub. Two spacious bedrooms are also located on the upper level along with a full bath, laundry room, and patio balcony.

Features Include:

Recessed lighting

Ample Storage Closets

Neutral Custom Paint

Laundry Room

Fine Woodwork Throughout

Street Parking Only

Local Restaurants and Cafes Include Shen Hua, La Mediterranee, Manpuku, House of Curries, The Station, Bread Garden, Wood Tavern, Zacharys, Cole Coffee, Philz, Peets, Cole Hardware, Cactus, Ct, Oliveto's, Bourbon & Beef, Rockridge Caf, Gordos Taqueria, Espresso Roma, A Cuppa Tea, Rick and Anns, Nabolom Bakery, and many more!

*Safeway, AG Ferrari Foods, Whole Foods, Berkeley Bowl

*Bus, Bart, or Casual Carpool

*Close to Highway 13 to the Greater San Francisco Bay Area

* 95 Bike Score and 93 Walk Score!

* https://www.walkscore.com/score/3006-benvenue-ave-berkeley-ca-94705

* https://shoptheelmwood.com/

* http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/Home.aspx

* http://www.claremontelmwood.org

Welcome Home!

Lease Terms:

Minimum One Year Lease

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

Water and Garbage Split with Back Unit

Renter's Insurance Required

This is a Non-Smoking Home

Sorry, No Pets Allowed



Contact:

Marty Chan DRE# 01400871

or Bonita Chinn

Phone: 510-584-9078

Email: rentals@discoinvest.com

Website: www.discoinvest.com

Discovery Investments, Inc. DRE# 01911108



(RLNE4563254)