June 12 2020

3006 Benvenue Ave.

3006 Benvenue Avenue · (510) 584-9078
Location

3006 Benvenue Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Claremont Elmwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3006 Benvenue Ave. · Avail. Jul 10

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3006 Benvenue Ave. Available 07/10/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Off College Avenue Coming Soon! - We are proud to present for lease a charming two-story turn of the 20th-century brown shingle duplex in the coveted Claremont-Elmwood neighborhood. This three-bedroom, two and a half bath home features original hardwood floors and craftsman details with tasteful upgrades, including coved and coffered ceilings. Located in the front of the property, steps up to the front door open to a foyer. The large living room on the right features a decorative only fireplace and a half bath. Pocket doors separate a dine-in kitchen from the living area. The pleasantly updated kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find a master suite with a bonus sitting room, walk-in closet, and a bright and private bath with claw foot bathtub. Two spacious bedrooms are also located on the upper level along with a full bath, laundry room, and patio balcony.
Features Include:
Recessed lighting
Ample Storage Closets
Neutral Custom Paint
Laundry Room
Fine Woodwork Throughout
Street Parking Only
Local Restaurants and Cafes Include Shen Hua, La Mediterranee, Manpuku, House of Curries, The Station, Bread Garden, Wood Tavern, Zacharys, Cole Coffee, Philz, Peets, Cole Hardware, Cactus, Ct, Oliveto's, Bourbon & Beef, Rockridge Caf, Gordos Taqueria, Espresso Roma, A Cuppa Tea, Rick and Anns, Nabolom Bakery, and many more!
*Safeway, AG Ferrari Foods, Whole Foods, Berkeley Bowl
*Bus, Bart, or Casual Carpool
*Close to Highway 13 to the Greater San Francisco Bay Area
* 95 Bike Score and 93 Walk Score!
* https://www.walkscore.com/score/3006-benvenue-ave-berkeley-ca-94705
* https://shoptheelmwood.com/
* http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/Home.aspx
* http://www.claremontelmwood.org
Welcome Home!
Lease Terms:
Minimum One Year Lease
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
Water and Garbage Split with Back Unit
Renter's Insurance Required
This is a Non-Smoking Home
Sorry, No Pets Allowed

Contact:
Marty Chan DRE# 01400871
or Bonita Chinn
Phone: 510-584-9078
Email: rentals@discoinvest.com
Website: www.discoinvest.com
Discovery Investments, Inc. DRE# 01911108

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4563254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

