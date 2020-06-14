/
1 bedroom apartments
220 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,635
756 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
556 sqft

The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft

Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft

1846 Spruce Street Unit 1
1846 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Intimate, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in a Walkers Paradise and Bikers paradise rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley.
2431 Seventh Street Unit B
2431 7th St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
400 sqft

2704 Le Conte Ave Unit #4
2704 Le Conte Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
745 sqft

2626 Etna Street Unit B
2626 Etna Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
500 sqft

2233 Curtis St A
2233 Curtis Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
450 sqft
Unit A Available 07/01/20 New Berkeley Garden Cottage (In-Law ADU) 1 Bdr W/D - Property Id: 291874 Newly built (2019) Backyard Cottage / In-Law / ADU in wonderful Poet's Corner neighborhood of Berkeley. Washer & dryer in unit.
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK
1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
645 sqft
Stunning furnished W/D in unit walk to campus - Property Id: 92796 Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus. Must see! Photos are current. Everything you need is in here.
2330 Mckinley Ave, Berkeley, CA, US, 94703
2330 Mckinley Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
712 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e8493c305e7f42810a0ff2d 1 year lease. Excellent Location: Close proximity to University of California Campus. 3 blocks to downtown Berkeley BART.
3111 Eton Ave. #3
3111 Eton Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
820 sqft
3111 Eton Ave.
1519 Walnut St Apt 6
1519 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,699
560 sqft

Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing
2135 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
300 sqft
Casa Cedar Berkeley Housing - www.casacedar.com - Is your group looking for a gorgeous house close to UC Berkeley, in the most yummy part of town -- the northside gourmet ghetto? Come live at Casa Cedar - www.casacedar.
1440 Walnut Street A
1440 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
1038 sqft
1440 Walnut Street A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, Massive, 1BR/1BA, Fully Updated, 1000sqft+, A+++ Location, Parking Included - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST Please email or text Chris 5105560626 Remodeled Gourmet Ghetto Condo! 1038 Sqft of living space.
2133 Grant Street
2133 Grant Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
575 sqft
KEY FEATURES Parking: Off-Street (See Details Below) Lease Duration: 12 Months Pets Policy: Pets Under 80 lbs Welcome (See Details Below) Laundry: Shared, Coin Operated Floor: 2nd Property Type: Apartment RENTAL FEATURES Living room Range /
2770 Dohr Street - 1
2770 Dohr Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
750 sqft
This is a one bedroom one bathroom unit located behind the main home. It is freshly remodeled and has it's own private entrance, accessible from the side gate. This area is great for those who walk or bike — most errands can be accomplished on foot.
1900 Woolsey Street - C
1900 Woolsey Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
639 sqft
Sunny and charming 1 BR/1 BA unit in great location, across from BART. Upper unit with wood beams and refinished hardwood flooring, one assigned parking space, bedroom walk-in closet, and utility room with washer/dryer hook ups.
