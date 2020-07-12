/
south berkeley
275 Apartments for rent in South Berkeley, Berkeley, CA
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,850
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
2302 Dwight Way
2302 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,200
call Rausl at 510-666-9477 for showing - 2302 Dwight Way and 2503 Ellsworth St. are two sides of a small property on the corner of Dwight Way and Ellsworth St. Each side contains a separate entrance that leads to three units each.
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK upper left
1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
645 sqft
Newly Remodeled Upper unit, Serene and Quiet - Property Id: 92796 Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus. Everything you need is in here.
1500 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA 94703
1500 Tyler Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1007 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
1900 Woolsey Street - C
1900 Woolsey Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
639 sqft
Sunny and charming 1 BR/1 BA unit in great location, across from BART. Upper unit with wood beams and refinished hardwood flooring, one assigned parking space, bedroom walk-in closet, and utility room with washer/dryer hook ups.
2252 Parker Street
2252 Parker Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2252 Parker Street in Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1
2925 Wheeler St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1532 Tyler Street Unit B
1532 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
750 sqft
HURRY!!!!! 50% OFF from first month's rent....
1537 Harmon St - 3
1537 Harmon Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
765 sqft
updated! kitchen including appliances, new bathroom, new carpet wood flooring its a sight to see! call us to make appointment to view Remote control gate, community patio, community garden
1811 Oregon Street
1811 Oregon Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1811 Oregon Street in Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
2306 Parker St
2306 Parker Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1656 sqft
Gorgeous, Stylish, Bright and Cheerful Modern home ideal for six people max. There are three large, high vaulted Bedrooms plus THREE!! Full Baths. Many skylights fill the home with pleasing, natural light.
1738 Stuart Street
1738 Stuart Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1738 Stuart Street in Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
2923 Wheeler ST #A
2923 Wheeler Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
673 sqft
2923 Wheeler ST #A Available 07/20/20 1Bed/1Bath W/ Parking *ScottRussellJr* *AMSI* - Welcome to 2923 Wheeler Street! You Tube Video: https://youtu.
1933 Stuart Street - B
1933 Stuart Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
725 sqft
1933 Stuart St #B A rental apartment approximately 725 sq ft is available by South Berkeley close to downtown and UC Berkeley. This beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment with a Spacious Living Room and Kitchen. 1-parking space is assigned.
Results within 1 mile of South Berkeley
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,890
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,835
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$3,038
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,594
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,456
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,182
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,210
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,025
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,599
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,833
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
