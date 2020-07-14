All apartments in Berkeley
Bachenheimer Apartments

2119 University Ave · (510) 298-0259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704
Downtown Berkeley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$3,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,741

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bachenheimer Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
What would you do on your perfect Berkeley day? Get inspired by some of the countrys brightest minds? Go on a farm-to-table food tour? Meet friends for drinks and a show? Ponder your future over incredible city views? If so, every day is the epitome of perfect at Bachenheimer Apartments.Located in the heart of Berkeley, a block from UC Berkeleys flagship campus, this modern one & two-bedroom community is a short stroll to everything you could need a world-class institution, eclectic restaurants, cozy coffee houses, local brew pubs, even the BART station - you name it, its here. Along with some the best opportunities in the world.Something else thats here? All the comforts youd hope for in an apartment home. Dog and cat-lovers will embrace such pet-friendly surroundings. Thinkers will be inspired by views of the San Francisco Bay and Berkeley Hills. And who wouldnt love having the perks of a rooftop lounge area, community balcony, and private underground parking in the heart of it all? This is the best address for some of our countrys brightest minds. See why the future is brighter at Bachenheimer Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Please contact our leasing office for information.
Parking Details: Underground Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bachenheimer Apartments have any available units?
Bachenheimer Apartments has 24 units available starting at $2,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does Bachenheimer Apartments have?
Some of Bachenheimer Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bachenheimer Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bachenheimer Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bachenheimer Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bachenheimer Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bachenheimer Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bachenheimer Apartments offers parking.
Does Bachenheimer Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bachenheimer Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bachenheimer Apartments have a pool?
No, Bachenheimer Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Bachenheimer Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bachenheimer Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bachenheimer Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bachenheimer Apartments has units with dishwashers.
