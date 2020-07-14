Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center community garden courtyard e-payments internet access key fob access online portal package receiving

What would you do on your perfect Berkeley day? Get inspired by some of the countrys brightest minds? Go on a farm-to-table food tour? Meet friends for drinks and a show? Ponder your future over incredible city views? If so, every day is the epitome of perfect at Bachenheimer Apartments.Located in the heart of Berkeley, a block from UC Berkeleys flagship campus, this modern one & two-bedroom community is a short stroll to everything you could need a world-class institution, eclectic restaurants, cozy coffee houses, local brew pubs, even the BART station - you name it, its here. Along with some the best opportunities in the world.Something else thats here? All the comforts youd hope for in an apartment home. Dog and cat-lovers will embrace such pet-friendly surroundings. Thinkers will be inspired by views of the San Francisco Bay and Berkeley Hills. And who wouldnt love having the perks of a rooftop lounge area, community balcony, and private underground parking in the heart of it all? This is the best address for some of our countrys brightest minds. See why the future is brighter at Bachenheimer Apartments.