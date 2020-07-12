234 Apartments for rent in North Berkeley, Berkeley, CA

/
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,599
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,833
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1440 Walnut Street A
1440 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
1038 sqft
1440 Walnut Street A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, Massive, 1BR/1BA, Fully Updated, 1000sqft+, A+++ Location, Parking Included - Immaculately remodeled 1038 Sqft ground level Gourmet Ghetto condo nestled in North Berkeley and minutes on foot from the
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
1911-1913 Berryman St.
1911 Berryman St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
800 sqft
North Berkeley apartment with vintage charm in a quiet off street garden setting. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace and washer/dryer in the unit. Excellent northside location. Off street parking included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1528 Oxford Street 1
1528 Oxford Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Captivating, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms apartment property rental in the North Berkeley neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1517 Walnut St Apt 6
1517 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,699
Apartment 6 Available 07/15/20 Rated a solid 92 out of 100 on Walkscore, this 1920s building is packed with old Mediterranean Berkeley charm plus beautifully renovated apartment interiors! From modern white shaker cabinets to gorgeous quartz
Results within 1 mile of North Berkeley
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
25 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,890
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
40 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,850
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
99 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,182
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,210
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
147 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
66 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,425
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
790 sqft
In light of the impact of COVID-19 on our community and students, we’re now offering flexible, short-term rental options. Contact our leasing team for more information.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1744 Cedar St
1744 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
1744 Cedar St Available 09/01/20 Charming N. Berkeley Brown Shingle Craftsman - Charming N. Berkeley brown shingle craftsman All original brown wood trim in the front hall, living and dining room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2302 Dwight Way
2302 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,200
call Rausl at 510-666-9477 for showing - 2302 Dwight Way and 2503 Ellsworth St. are two sides of a small property on the corner of Dwight Way and Ellsworth St. Each side contains a separate entrance that leads to three units each.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK upper left
1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
645 sqft
Newly Remodeled Upper unit, Serene and Quiet - Property Id: 92796 Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus. Everything you need is in here.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2432 Milvia St.
2432 Milvia Street, Berkeley, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,995
LARGE 6 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS NEAR DOWNTOWN DUPLEX HOUSE - 2432 Milvia street. is a large 6 bedroom House with two bathrooms and a large living room with kitchen. Near downtown Berkeley close to brat and transportation.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2252 Parker Street
2252 Parker Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2252 Parker Street in Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
643 Santa Rosa Ave
643 Santa Rosa Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
643 Santa Rosa Ave Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous North Berkeley 3 Bedroom - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 bath home with stunning views. Located on a quiet street, in an ideal Thousand Oaks neighborhood! Walking distance to Solano Ave.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1829 Highland Pl.
1829 Highland Place, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Sunny 2nd floor apt with a view near Northside of UC Berkeley - Peace and tranquility best describe these unassuming apartments snuggled into the green foothills of Berkeley.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1715 Spruce Street Unit 4
1715 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the Northside Berkeley neighborhood.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Granada
2510 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Granada in Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2500 Durant Avenue
2500 Durant Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,095
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2500 Durant Avenue in Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
