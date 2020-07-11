77 Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA with move-in specials
Hey, there, and welcome to the online headquarters for your Berkeley, California apartment hunting escapades!
First, though, let’s take a moment to answer some questions we know you must have about life in Berkeley.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Berkeley apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Berkeley apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.