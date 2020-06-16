All apartments in Berkeley
2306 Parker St

2306 Parker Street · (650) 289-8673
Location

2306 Parker Street, Berkeley, CA 94704
South Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Gorgeous, Stylish, Bright and Cheerful Modern home ideal for six people max. There are three large, high vaulted Bedrooms plus THREE!! Full Baths. Many skylights fill the home with pleasing, natural light. A big inviting modern kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. A contemporary Gas Fireplace is in the family/living room area.

The master suite has its own private bathroom and a private deck below a huge canopy of a majestic tree. In the summer, this is the perfect place to relax. The home has a backyard with a sunny zen garden, deck, lush bamboo hedge and EZ eco-turf. There is a utility room with washer and dryer; note, the landlord is not responsible for their maintenance.

There is an additional charge of $71/pp/mo for six people that covers outdoor maintenance, high speed internet (extremely fast, unlimited data), trash, and monthly cleaning. The tenant is responsible for PG&E, water/sewage.

Close to Bart, cafes, the amazing Berkeley Bowl Grocery store, park, pool, theatre/museums and quiet Elmwood neighborhood.

Please include with your inquiry a detailed introduction of your group: number of people, years in school, study major, sport/music/clubs/hobbies, names and contact information for each person. This introduction will help speed up the selection process. NO PHONE CALL please. Only text or email will be responded.
Complete Renovation in 1912.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Parker St have any available units?
2306 Parker St has a unit available for $6,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2306 Parker St have?
Some of 2306 Parker St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Parker St currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Parker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Parker St pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Parker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 2306 Parker St offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Parker St does offer parking.
Does 2306 Parker St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 Parker St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Parker St have a pool?
Yes, 2306 Parker St has a pool.
Does 2306 Parker St have accessible units?
No, 2306 Parker St does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Parker St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Parker St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 Parker St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2306 Parker St does not have units with air conditioning.
