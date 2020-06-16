2306 Parker St

Amenities

Gorgeous, Stylish, Bright and Cheerful Modern home ideal for six people max. There are three large, high vaulted Bedrooms plus THREE!! Full Baths. Many skylights fill the home with pleasing, natural light. A big inviting modern kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. A contemporary Gas Fireplace is in the family/living room area.



The master suite has its own private bathroom and a private deck below a huge canopy of a majestic tree. In the summer, this is the perfect place to relax. The home has a backyard with a sunny zen garden, deck, lush bamboo hedge and EZ eco-turf. There is a utility room with washer and dryer; note, the landlord is not responsible for their maintenance.



There is an additional charge of $71/pp/mo for six people that covers outdoor maintenance, high speed internet (extremely fast, unlimited data), trash, and monthly cleaning. The tenant is responsible for PG&E, water/sewage.



Close to Bart, cafes, the amazing Berkeley Bowl Grocery store, park, pool, theatre/museums and quiet Elmwood neighborhood.



Please include with your inquiry a detailed introduction of your group: number of people, years in school, study major, sport/music/clubs/hobbies, names and contact information for each person. This introduction will help speed up the selection process. NO PHONE CALL please. Only text or email will be responded.

