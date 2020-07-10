Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities car charging parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed business center clubhouse internet cafe elevator bike storage lobby online portal pet friendly

Self Guided Tours now available by appointment only. Schedule yours today!



Introducing Berkeley Central— your go-to place for a comfortable and convenient apartment in Downtown Berkeley. Located near the University of California, Berkley and across the street from Berkeley City College. With a thriving art scene, growing culinary community, chic boutiques, and a colorful farmer’s market, living in Berkley, CA gives you the chance to partake in and absorb the irresistible energy of the city instead of being only a casual observer.



You will love the fun and funky vibes of our Berkeley apartments and the artistic atmosphere of the area with the acclaimed Bay Area Children’s Theatre and the historic Landmark’s California Theater just outside your door. Step outside to Tamon Tea for a quick drink or bite to eat, then head down to the nearby Berkeley Repertory Theatre to enjoy an afternoon show. If the Berkeley Repertory Theatre is more your speed, you’ll find it close by, as well. Parks,