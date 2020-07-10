All apartments in Berkeley
Berkeley Central.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 PM

Berkeley Central

Open Now until 5pm
2055 Center St · (510) 257-9233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Self Guided Tours now available by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Plus! lease now and receive up to 6 weeks free! Contact the leasing office for more information.
Location

2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA 94704
Downtown Berkeley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0317 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 0519 · Avail. Jul 28

$3,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 0419 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0820 · Avail. Aug 13

$4,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 0709 · Avail. now

$4,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 0310 · Avail. Jul 15

$4,897

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Berkeley Central.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
bike storage
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
Self Guided Tours now available by appointment only. Schedule yours today!

Introducing Berkeley Central— your go-to place for a comfortable and convenient apartment in Downtown Berkeley. Located near the University of California, Berkley and across the street from Berkeley City College. With a thriving art scene, growing culinary community, chic boutiques, and a colorful farmer’s market, living in Berkley, CA gives you the chance to partake in and absorb the irresistible energy of the city instead of being only a casual observer.

You will love the fun and funky vibes of our Berkeley apartments and the artistic atmosphere of the area with the acclaimed Bay Area Children’s Theatre and the historic Landmark’s California Theater just outside your door. Step outside to Tamon Tea for a quick drink or bite to eat, then head down to the nearby Berkeley Repertory Theatre to enjoy an afternoon show. If the Berkeley Repertory Theatre is more your speed, you’ll find it close by, as well. Parks,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.67 per applicant
Deposit: $500 studio, $750 for one bedroom, $1000 for two bedrooms and $1500 for our penthouses
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Berkeley Central have any available units?
Berkeley Central has 16 units available starting at $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does Berkeley Central have?
Some of Berkeley Central's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Berkeley Central currently offering any rent specials?
Berkeley Central is offering the following rent specials: Self Guided Tours now available by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Plus! lease now and receive up to 6 weeks free! Contact the leasing office for more information.
Is Berkeley Central pet-friendly?
Yes, Berkeley Central is pet friendly.
Does Berkeley Central offer parking?
Yes, Berkeley Central offers parking.
Does Berkeley Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Berkeley Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Berkeley Central have a pool?
No, Berkeley Central does not have a pool.
Does Berkeley Central have accessible units?
No, Berkeley Central does not have accessible units.
Does Berkeley Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Berkeley Central has units with dishwashers.

