All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 2233 Curtis St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
2233 Curtis St A
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:23 PM

2233 Curtis St A

2233 Curtis Street · (510) 306-1419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
West Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2233 Curtis Street, Berkeley, CA 94702
West Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Unit A Available 07/01/20 New Berkeley Garden Cottage (In-Law ADU) 1 Bdr W/D - Property Id: 291874

Newly built (2019) Backyard Cottage / In-Law / ADU in wonderful Poet's Corner neighborhood of Berkeley. Washer & dryer in unit. Detached cottage: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 450 sq. Ft. Full kitchen (all new stainless steel appliances), shower/bathtub, tile floors in bathroom, many windows allow plentiful natural light, vaulted ceilings, bedroom closet, loft storage, heater/AC in main rm & bedroom, French doors, entrance through fully fenced backyard (locked gate). No pets; no smoking. Nearby shops, restaurants, coffee shops, bank, grocery stores, freeway, bus lines, BART; walk or bike to UC campus or downtown; walk score 91, bike score 99. Great location. Requirements: Min. 700 credit score, Min. Income 3x rent, no prior evictions, no lawsuits with former housing providers. Contact owner prior to applying for more information & to arrange viewing; include your email, information about yourself, desired move-in. Income, credit, prior rentals will be verified. Rent $2300 plus utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291874
Property Id 291874

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Curtis St A have any available units?
2233 Curtis St A has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2233 Curtis St A have?
Some of 2233 Curtis St A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Curtis St A currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Curtis St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Curtis St A pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Curtis St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 2233 Curtis St A offer parking?
No, 2233 Curtis St A does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Curtis St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 Curtis St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Curtis St A have a pool?
No, 2233 Curtis St A does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Curtis St A have accessible units?
No, 2233 Curtis St A does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Curtis St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 Curtis St A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Curtis St A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2233 Curtis St A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2233 Curtis St A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C
Berkeley, CA 94704
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St
Berkeley, CA 94704
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St
Berkeley, CA 94704
1122U
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Berkeley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity