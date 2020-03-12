2233 Curtis St A

Amenities
Unit A Available 07/01/20 New Berkeley Garden Cottage (In-Law ADU) 1 Bdr W/D - Property Id: 291874
Newly built (2019) Backyard Cottage / In-Law / ADU in wonderful Poet's Corner neighborhood of Berkeley. Washer & dryer in unit. Detached cottage: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 450 sq. Ft. Full kitchen (all new stainless steel appliances), shower/bathtub, tile floors in bathroom, many windows allow plentiful natural light, vaulted ceilings, bedroom closet, loft storage, heater/AC in main rm & bedroom, French doors, entrance through fully fenced backyard (locked gate). No pets; no smoking. Nearby shops, restaurants, coffee shops, bank, grocery stores, freeway, bus lines, BART; walk or bike to UC campus or downtown; walk score 91, bike score 99. Great location. Requirements: Min. 700 credit score, Min. Income 3x rent, no prior evictions, no lawsuits with former housing providers. Contact owner prior to applying for more information & to arrange viewing; include your email, information about yourself, desired move-in. Income, credit, prior rentals will be verified. Rent $2300 plus utilities.
No Pets Allowed
