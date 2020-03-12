2233 Curtis St A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Unit A Available 07/01/20 New Berkeley Garden Cottage (In-Law ADU) 1 Bdr W/D - Property Id: 291874



Newly built (2019) Backyard Cottage / In-Law / ADU in wonderful Poet's Corner neighborhood of Berkeley. Washer & dryer in unit. Detached cottage: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 450 sq. Ft. Full kitchen (all new stainless steel appliances), shower/bathtub, tile floors in bathroom, many windows allow plentiful natural light, vaulted ceilings, bedroom closet, loft storage, heater/AC in main rm & bedroom, French doors, entrance through fully fenced backyard (locked gate). No pets; no smoking. Nearby shops, restaurants, coffee shops, bank, grocery stores, freeway, bus lines, BART; walk or bike to UC campus or downtown; walk score 91, bike score 99. Great location. Requirements: Min. 700 credit score, Min. Income 3x rent, no prior evictions, no lawsuits with former housing providers. Contact owner prior to applying for more information & to arrange viewing; include your email, information about yourself, desired move-in. Income, credit, prior rentals will be verified. Rent $2300 plus utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291874

Property Id 291874



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5833646)