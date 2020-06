Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed8a51a8f6f1752fadaaae4 * Stunning 2019 complete remodel with updated electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems * Open floor plan * Luxury kitchen with custom cabinets and quartz counters * Stainless steel appliances - Gas stove, range hood and dishwasher * Master bedroom suite * New Kohler toilets in all bathrooms * Seabrook Walnut Spill Proof floors * Huge low maintenance back yard with planter boxes * Beautiful new Fence * Dual pane windows * Fireplace in the living room * New Central Heating system * Recessed lights * Tank-less water heater * Beautiful low maintenance front yard with planter box * Interior designer chosen materials * Quick walk to the Malcolm X Elementary School and Longfellow Middle School * 4 min drive to the Berkeley Ashby BART Station * 9 min drive to UC Berkeley * Move-in ready * A true gem * All work was completed with permits *



Month to Month lease with 30 days notice to terminate lease from either side.



(RLNE5835960)