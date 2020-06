Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed recently renovated tennis court microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

1237 Russell Street - Property Id: 283722



We have beautiful newly renovated studios available on the 1st and 2nd floors of 1237 Russell Street!



Washer/Dryer in unit, San Pablo park and tennis courts located right across the street. Blocks from Berkeley Bowl in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the East Bay.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283722

Property Id 283722



(RLNE5865268)