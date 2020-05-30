All apartments in Berkeley
1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A
1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A

1235 Ashby Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1235 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94702
West Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2090 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

This unfurnished, single-family home (upstairs unit) property rental is located on the vibrant, very walkable and biker’s paradise rated West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.

Features include:
· 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom
· On-street parking (at the back of the property)
· Kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal
· In-unit washer and dryer
· Hardwood flooring
· Central, gas heater
· Yard (maintained by owner)
· Pet-friendly home but prefers small ones with a $500 pet deposit/pet

Smoking is prohibited. The landlord will cover the electricity, landscaping, water, gas, sewage, and trash.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3oZ3QpLwqQv

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: San Pablo Park, Park, Grove Playground, and Doyle Hollis Park.

Walk Score: 88
Bike Score: 91

Bus lines:
80 Pierce - 6th St. – Ashby - 0.1 mile
J Sacramento - Christie Transbay - 0.1 mile
802 San Pablo All Nighter - 0.1 mile
72 Hilltop - CCC - San Pablo - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
RD-N Richmond - 0.8 mile
OR-N Richmond - 0.8 mile
RD-S Daly City - 0.8 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5690717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A have any available units?
1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A have?
Some of 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A offer parking?
No, 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A have a pool?
No, 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
