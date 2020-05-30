1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



This unfurnished, single-family home (upstairs unit) property rental is located on the vibrant, very walkable and biker’s paradise rated West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.



Features include:

· 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom

· On-street parking (at the back of the property)

· Kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal

· In-unit washer and dryer

· Hardwood flooring

· Central, gas heater

· Yard (maintained by owner)

· Pet-friendly home but prefers small ones with a $500 pet deposit/pet



Smoking is prohibited. The landlord will cover the electricity, landscaping, water, gas, sewage, and trash.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3oZ3QpLwqQv



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: San Pablo Park, Park, Grove Playground, and Doyle Hollis Park.



Walk Score: 88

Bike Score: 91



Bus lines:

80 Pierce - 6th St. – Ashby - 0.1 mile

J Sacramento - Christie Transbay - 0.1 mile

802 San Pablo All Nighter - 0.1 mile

72 Hilltop - CCC - San Pablo - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

RD-N Richmond - 0.8 mile

OR-N Richmond - 0.8 mile

RD-S Daly City - 0.8 mile

OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.8 mile



