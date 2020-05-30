1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
This unfurnished, single-family home (upstairs unit) property rental is located on the vibrant, very walkable and biker’s paradise rated West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.
Features include:
· 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom
· On-street parking (at the back of the property)
· Kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal
· In-unit washer and dryer
· Hardwood flooring
· Central, gas heater
· Yard (maintained by owner)
· Pet-friendly home but prefers small ones with a $500 pet deposit/pet
Smoking is prohibited. The landlord will cover the electricity, landscaping, water, gas, sewage, and trash.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3oZ3QpLwqQv
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: San Pablo Park, Park, Grove Playground, and Doyle Hollis Park.
Walk Score: 88
Bike Score: 91
Bus lines:
80 Pierce - 6th St. – Ashby - 0.1 mile
J Sacramento - Christie Transbay - 0.1 mile
802 San Pablo All Nighter - 0.1 mile
72 Hilltop - CCC - San Pablo - 0.1 mile
Rail lines:
RD-N Richmond - 0.8 mile
OR-N Richmond - 0.8 mile
RD-S Daly City - 0.8 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.8 mile
