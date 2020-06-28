974 S Ladan Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Elegant 4 bedroom, could be 5, plus 4.5 Bath home in the beautiful community of Summit Springs. Wood flooring and carpet, dual zone air Conditioning. and alarm system. Grand entry with soaring ceilings and recessed lighting. Step into the spacious formal living and dining room with direct Kitchen access and french doors leading to covered patio with partial city lights view/mountain view. It offers a highly sought after main floor bedroom with adjoining bathroom, family room with fireplace leads to the back yard and provides access to the kitchen with center isle, recessed lighting and a wall of windows that offer plenty of natural light in the breakfast nook. Spacious master bedroom, features his and hers walk-in closet and gorgeous dual sided marble fireplace plus a retreat that can be used as an office. Master bath offers dual vanity, tub and separate showers. Third and fourth bed rooms share a jack and jill bath with dual vanity. Three car garage with lots of cabinet space.