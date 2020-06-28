All apartments in Anaheim
974 S Ladan Lane
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

974 S Ladan Lane

974 South Ladan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

974 South Ladan Lane, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Elegant 4 bedroom, could be 5, plus 4.5 Bath home in the beautiful community of Summit Springs. Wood flooring and carpet, dual zone air Conditioning. and alarm system. Grand entry with soaring ceilings and recessed lighting. Step into the spacious formal living and dining room with direct Kitchen access and french doors leading to covered patio with partial city lights view/mountain view. It offers a highly sought after main floor bedroom with adjoining bathroom, family room with fireplace leads to the back yard and provides access to the kitchen with center isle, recessed lighting and a wall of windows that offer plenty of natural light in the breakfast nook. Spacious master bedroom, features his and hers walk-in closet and gorgeous dual sided marble fireplace plus a retreat that can be used as an office. Master bath offers dual vanity, tub and separate showers. Third and fourth bed rooms share a jack and jill bath with dual vanity. Three car garage with lots of cabinet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 974 S Ladan Lane have any available units?
974 S Ladan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 974 S Ladan Lane have?
Some of 974 S Ladan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 974 S Ladan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
974 S Ladan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 974 S Ladan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 974 S Ladan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 974 S Ladan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 974 S Ladan Lane offers parking.
Does 974 S Ladan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 974 S Ladan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 974 S Ladan Lane have a pool?
No, 974 S Ladan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 974 S Ladan Lane have accessible units?
No, 974 S Ladan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 974 S Ladan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 974 S Ladan Lane has units with dishwashers.
