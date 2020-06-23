947 E Twill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

A brand new, never lived in Olson home at Tapestry Walk. Where tradition meets contemporary. Don't let this rare opportunity slip by as it will not last! This is a bright and spacious, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1,576 sqft., three level unit with no one above or below you, offering much privacy. The first floor is your direct access two car garage. Up the stairs to the second floor you'll find the open floor plan with one bedroom, one full bath, a dining room which leads you out to your balcony, a kitchen with all new appliances, and a dining room. On the third floor is the master suite with walk-in closet, 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet and its own full bath, and a laundry room with a brand new washer and dryer. Situated in South Anaheim, it is centrally located near Disneyland, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, public transit, and freeways. It makes the perfect location for any commute.